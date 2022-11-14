Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news
Novavax Stock Down By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.49% in 5 sessions from $25.04 at -21.49, to $19.66 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
via.news
USD/CAD Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.975% up from its 52-week low and 4.152% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news
BRT Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – BRT Realty Trust (BRT), Quidel (QDEL), Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (ST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,631.35. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.3% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news
EPR Properties And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
Comments / 0