A typical day in my life includes… I’m an early riser; usually up around 5:30/5:45. I head to the gym until about 7am, come home and get ready while getting my caffeine fix, of course. The workday starts with an 8am call with the Sawyer management team. Then, I reply to emails and head into the office to start whatever project or meetings are scheduled that morning. Mornings are usually busy, while I preserve my afternoons for putting my head down and taking care of busy work, which typically includes coordinating with our various marketing teams, checking in with our various branches of business, and handling the daily operations that go into being a business owner. I usually leave the office around 6pm to go home and have dinner and relax with my fiancé and our two puppies. Even from home I stay checked into the business; running a private aviation company is a 24/7 job. When I can steal time away, one of our favorite pastimes is F1 racing – we watch whenever we can.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO