Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Two Valley-area Starbucks stores go on strike, joining over 100 locations nationwide
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two Valley-area Starbucks join more than 100 U.S. locations say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. A Phoenix store at Indian School Road and 107th Avenue and a Mesa location at Baseline and Power roads will demonstrate outside their stores in what the union calls “Red Cup Rebellion.”
Phoenix New Times
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Trendsetter to Know: 16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Dylan Capshaw
A typical day in my life includes… keeping everyday as structured as I can, as I find that to be the key to productive days. I wake up at 4am and workout until 5:30 to get myself awake, then spend about 30 minutes doing some early work and catching up on anything not done from the day before. I leave the house at 6:30 and head to Stemistry to talk with my team and brief them on the day. Then I head off to school, where I balance schoolwork and actual work to about a 50/50 ratio. I leave school at 2:30 and have helicopter pilot practice at 3. I like pushing myself out of my comfort zone. After practice I head to get some work done at my Phoenix location, then I have any meetings I scheduled for the day. Once I’m fully caught up I stock up my Sanitation Station vending machines with extra product. I normally get home at about 7:30pm.
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway
Turkey costs are 20% higher this year and will cost you around $29 for a 16-pound bird. Deals on trending toys for the season that won't blow your budget. James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Trendsetter to Know: Chad Verdaglio, President of Sawyer Aviation
A typical day in my life includes… I’m an early riser; usually up around 5:30/5:45. I head to the gym until about 7am, come home and get ready while getting my caffeine fix, of course. The workday starts with an 8am call with the Sawyer management team. Then, I reply to emails and head into the office to start whatever project or meetings are scheduled that morning. Mornings are usually busy, while I preserve my afternoons for putting my head down and taking care of busy work, which typically includes coordinating with our various marketing teams, checking in with our various branches of business, and handling the daily operations that go into being a business owner. I usually leave the office around 6pm to go home and have dinner and relax with my fiancé and our two puppies. Even from home I stay checked into the business; running a private aviation company is a 24/7 job. When I can steal time away, one of our favorite pastimes is F1 racing – we watch whenever we can.
2 Valley Starbucks locations participating in nationwide strike with their own 'Red Cups'
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Nov. 17 marks "Red Cup Day" at every U.S. Starbucks location; a day when customers can get a free reusable cup with a Starbucks-branded holiday design. But at some stores, an even more exclusive freebie is being...
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix
If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
Phoenix will install signs to memorialize downtown ambassador killed last year
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix will soon erect signs to memorialize the downtown ambassador who was fatally hit by a car last summer while riding his bike home. The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to put up signs that pay tribute...
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
East Valley Tribune
Woman’s claim against Chandler demands return of 2 dogs
A Chandler woman has filed a legal claim against the city to get back custody of her two German shepherds and $50,000 for her trouble. Melyssa Peraziana said police seized the dogs after arresting her on animal cruelty charges that were later dropped. “Although Ms. Peraziana could sue for significant...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
