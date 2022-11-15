Crodick remembered as advocate for Currituck students

CURRITUCK — Will Crodick, who just won election to a seat on the Currituck Board of Education on Nov. 8, died Friday.

Crodick, 53, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, county officials said Saturday.

Crodick was easily elected to an at-large seat on the Board of Education, collecting 42% of the vote in a four-person race. He previously served on the board from 2016-20.

Board of Education member Janet Rose, who won re-election to her Crawford Township seat in Tuesday’s election, said she was saddened to hear of Crodick’s death. She said her heart goes out to Crodick’s family and friends.

“(Crodick) enjoyed being on the Board of Education and he always did try to put students first, I believe,” Rose said. “(Crodick) worked very hard during this campaign period.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment called Crodick’s passing a “shock.” He said County Manager Ike McRee sent commissioners an email informing them of Crodick’s death.

“I know (Crodick) was very excited when he won,” Payment said Saturday. “(Crodick) worked very hard during the campaign and I had no doubt that he was going to pull it out. It’s a real shock.”

Commissioner Owen Etheridge said Crodick was dedicated in his goals for Currituck schools.

“(Crodick’s) goal was to do what was right for the children,” Etheridge said. “(Crodick) believed in his statements of (putting) students first. Will had a strong set of ideals of what he wanted to accomplish in getting back on the board and he was ready to hit the ground running.”

Crodick finished Tuesday’s election with 4,222 votes, or 41.75%, of all votes cast to lead the four-candidate field. Fellow challenger Jason Banks finished second, collecting 2,202 votes or 21.78%. Incumbent school board member Will Dobney finished third with 2,000 votes, or 19.78%, and Alice Cohen Newbern finished fourth with 1,627 votes, or 16.09%. There were also 61 write-in votes.

Crodrick was the top vote-getter in six of the county’s 11 precincts, including in both West Moyock and East Moyock. He said in an interview Wednesday following his victory that voters want the Currituck County Schools to move in a new direction.

“We have nine out of 10 schools that are not accredited,” Crodick said. “We are underperforming in proficiency in reading and mathematics. Currituck teachers are great but they have been ill equipped with the tools to do the job.”

In a Facebook post following Tuesday’s election, Crodick said he appreciated the support he received on election day.

“I greatly appreciate all of you that came out to cast your vote for me, and especially those of you that took time out of your day to work the polls,” he wrote. “Throughout this campaign I was able to speak with so many of you to hear not only your concerns about our schools, but also many wonderful things about our students and teachers. I look forward to serving on the Board of Education to work for you. I feel confident that changes can be made for the betterment of Currituck County Schools. I remain committed to putting Students First.”

State Board of Elections spokesperson Patrick Gannon said the incoming Board of Education will select Crodick’s replacement after they are sworn in at their organizational meeting next month. Gannon said that person will serve until the 2024 election and the person elected would then serve the remaining two years of the term.

“There are provisions for how to determine results when a candidate dies before the election, but not for when a candidate dies after the election,” Gannon said in an email. “If that happens, the board of elections must count votes and declare the winner, regardless of a candidate’s death. Since a member-elect who has died cannot take office it creates a vacancy when the term is set to begin in December. The remaining members of the board of education appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the next election for any members of the same board.”

A celebration of life for Crodick will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Currituck County High School.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account for his children. Details concerning that account will be posted at a later time.