Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
Tennessee police continue search for suspects in road rage shooting that paralyzed man
The Clarksville Police Department has released more information regarding a Nov. 7 shooting that left a man paralyzed from the waist down.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With DUI At Hospital
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and wanton endangerment after a report of a suspicious person at the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Jennie Stuart Health for 30-year-old Kourtney Rutledge who was acting very erratic and had left with her 8-month-old child in the car.
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Nashville. Terriana Johnson was shot and killed at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Monday night, police said. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Midtown, where she died.
WSMV
Drunk man threatens to ‘blow up’ Nashville hotel over potato chips: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A drunk man was arrested in Nashville Wednesday after police say he threatened to “blow up” a downtown hotel and assaulted a security guard after having a confrontation about potato chips. Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, was charged with assault, burglary, public intoxication, among other...
wkdzradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
WKRN
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files lawsuit against MNPD
The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has...
WSMV
2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
clarksvillenow.com
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Caffey gets 21 years in prison for second-degree murder
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2020 murder of 42-year-old Christopher Young. In the early morning hours of May 13, 2020, Clarksville Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Police found Young hanging out of his SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
fox17.com
Police search for 41-year-old man last seen in March in Franklin, Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are looking for information on a missing 41-year-old who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee in March. The City of Franklin reports that detectives are searching for information regarding Marco Atilano's disappearance. His family has became more concerned after not seeing or hearing from...
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
police1.com
Suicidal man lunges at deputy, pulls his gun, threatens to shoot himself
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A frightening scene unfolded on a busy Tennessee road as a suicidal man unholstered a gun off an off-duty officer who was attempting to de-escalate the situation. According to WKRN News, off-duty Williamson County Deputy Chris Mobley was driving home when he saw a man dive...
