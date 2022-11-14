CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2020 murder of 42-year-old Christopher Young. In the early morning hours of May 13, 2020, Clarksville Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Police found Young hanging out of his SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

