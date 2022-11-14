ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE
TechRadar

Hunters season 2 gets a Prime Video release date – and a worrying cancellation

Amazon Studios has finally announced a release date for Hunters season 2 – and that it's cancelling the drama series after its next outing. Revealed in a first-look Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW) article, the conspiracy drama's next season will launch on Prime Video on January 13, 2023. However, Hunters' second season will also be its last, with Amazon choosing not to renew it for a third outing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week

Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14

Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.
TVGuide.com

Smile Is Now Available To Stream, Thanks To Amazon Prime Video & Paramount Plus

One of the biggest surprise hits of the year is now available to stream at home. Right now, you can stream the horror movie Smile (2022) via Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. Released in September 2022, Smile has grown in popularity, thanks to top 68 Metascore from film critics and a favorable 6.6 user rating from general audiences on Metacritic.
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man live-action spinoff coming to Amazon

The Spider-Man universe is expanding even more, because it has been announced that a slew of live-action spinoff shows are making their way to Amazon. According to Deadline, Sony has teamed up with MGM+ and Amazon to create a bunch of spinoffs from the over 900 Marvel characters that Sony owns the rights to, in a deal that predates Disney’s acquisition of Marvel.
Decider.com

Is ‘She Said’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been five years since The New York Times broke the story about movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct allegations, acting as a major catalyst in bringing worldwide attention to the #MeToo movement. Now, we’re finally getting a movie about how it all went down. Directed by...
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases trailer for Robert Downey Jr's new movie about his late father

Netflix has released the trailer for Sr., a documentary about Robert Downey Jr.'s late father. Shot over three years, the film examines Robert Downey Sr.'s career as a boundary-pushing filmmaker, including his decision to pursue one final film, as well as his life and relationship with his son. Soundtracked by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy