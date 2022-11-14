Read full article on original website
Kerrang
In pictures: Evanescence and Within Temptation’s epic Worlds Collide tour
Unbelievably, it’s been over three years since Evanescence and Within Temptation announced that they would be joining forces for a co-headline tour. Of course, we all know the reason for the delays, but at long last their Worlds Collide tour finally hit London’s massive The O2 last night (November 14), and it was more than worth the wait. From the production to the setlists the two bands were a match made in heaven – as Amy Lee predicted when we interviewed her and Sharon den Adel about the tour in 2019…
Kerrang
Bloodstock adds Crowbar, Sacred Reich and more for 2023
Bloodstock have added 12 more bands to the line-up for next year's festival. Joining previously announced headliners Killswitch Engage and Megadeth, the Derbyshire metal weekender will host Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich, NOLA legends Crowbar and German death metallers Heaven Shall Burn on the Ronnie James Dio stage. They'll also be...
Kerrang
Listen to Ultra Q’s poppy single I Watched Them Go: “It’s outrageous, it’s beautiful”
Ultra Q have released a brand-new single, I Watched Them Go. Their first new song since last year’s Get Yourself A Friend EP, the poppy effort is, says Jakob Armstrong, perfect for fans “both old and new”. “I Watched Them Go is Ultra Q’s first pop song,”...
Kerrang
Denzel Curry, Code Orange, Converge and more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
Outbreak Fest has revealed the first bands for next year's event and it is looking bonkers. Following this year's sold-out celebration of hardcore, the Manchester weekender has upped its game dramatically and broadened out into hip-hop, with Kerrang! cover star Denzel Curry being announced as one of four headliners. Cali noisemongers Death Grips will close out another night and hardcore legends Converge have been revealed as co-headliners for another day.
Kerrang
Album review: L.S. Dunes – Past Lives
When the word 'supergroup' gets thrown around and musicians from great bands coalesce, the level of excitement that sits within the pit of your stomach can soon be deflated by a quite uninspired finished product. However, for L.S. Dunes – consisting of members of My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Coheed & Cambria and Thursday – and their highly-anticipated debut Past Lives, this is far from being the case. In fact, their collective work fits together harmoniously to create an 11-track record brimming with post-hardcore brilliance.
Kerrang
BABYMETAL release new video for Monochrome
BABYMETAL have dropped another new track from their upcoming record The Other One. Following on from lead single Divine Attack – Shingeki, the Japanese duo have unveiled a new lyric video for Monochrome. Due for release on March 24, 2023, the band's forthcoming fourth album is a concept one,...
Kerrang
A.A. Williams: “It never felt like classical was enough… I needed to make more noise!”
It’s not unusual for A.A. Williams to see a few tears drop in the darkness. Playing to a congregation scattered amongst the pews of Glasgow’s historic Mackintosh Church at sunset on the second Saturday in November, there is an air of uncertainty. Many of the punters gathered for the city’s Great Western festival – a genre-hopping showcase for everyone from Russian protest-punks Pussy Riot to Bristol techno-metallers SCALPING – seem to be indulging in the London singer-songwriter’s ethereal sound for the first time. Dabbing their eyes in the long shadows, however, the real devotees in attendance are enjoying a near-religious experience.
Kerrang
Album review: Magnolia Park – Baku’s Revenge
Before Magnolia Park get things going on their debut album, frontman Joshua Roberts has some choice words for the haters. “I hear y’all say Mag Park ain’t punk, Mag Park uses AutoTune, shut the fuck up!” he crows. It’s actually rather wise advice. If the naysayers come away from the album having still not been won over by the Floridian pop-punkers’ impeccable hooks, they may well look a bit silly.
Kerrang
beabadoobee announces first-ever European headline tour
A couple of weeks on from announcing a support slot with none other than Taylor Swift, beabadoobee is adding to her 2023 calendar with a European headline tour. The forthcoming run will be Bea’s first Euro headliner, kicking off in Hamburg, Germany on March 4 and wrapping up in Copenhagen, Denmark on March 21. Then, just a couple of days after that, she’ll be crossing the pond to join TaySway in stadiums from March 25 until April 29. Huge!
Kerrang
Watch the video for Enter Shikari and Cody Frost’s massive new single, Bull
After teasing it last week, Enter Shikari have unveiled their brand-new single and video featuring Cody Frost. Entitled Bull, this is the band’s second collab of the year following The Void Stares Back with WARGASM, and has been quite a while coming…. “We’ve known Cody for years and years...
'Absolutely life-changing': Volusia high school band invited to London New Year's parade
Students in the University High School Titan Regiment marching band looked on with eager eyes on Wednesday afternoon as Duncan Sandys, former lord mayor of Westminster, described the route of the London New Year’s Day Parade. The parade, which crosses “through the historical heart of London,” begins outside The Ritz London hotel and traverses...
Kerrang
Album review: Nickelback – Get Rollin’
Mentioning Nickelback is like inviting the San Andreas Fault to open up, splitting opinion eternally on either side. But consider it impartially for a moment – hating a band purely because they're massively successful probably says more about you than them. Theirs are songs, don't forget, that millions of rock fans enjoyed. Incredibly, there are still some people who haven't figured out that 2006's enormo-hit Rockstar was satire, not a statement of intent. Yes, they do sarcasm across the Atlantic, too.
