3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Keysight (KEYS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Keysight (KEYS) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.54%. A quarter ago,...
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Haynes International (HAYN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Haynes International (HAYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A quarter...
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Globant (GLOB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Globant (GLOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.79%. A quarter ago,...
Gap (GPS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gap (GPS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3,650%....
American Software (AMSWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
American Software (AMSWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.86%. A quarter...
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 220%. A...
Ross Stores (ROST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Ross Stores (ROST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.46%. A quarter...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.06%. A...
Post Holdings (POST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Post Holdings (POST) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.72%. A quarter...
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
BellRing Brands (BRBR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.90%. A quarter...
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Delta Apparel (DLA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -106.56%. A quarter ago,...
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A quarter...
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
