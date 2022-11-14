Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Former VP Mike Pence: Israel’s fight is our fight
“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause,” former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said, addressing Tuesday night’s Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York gala in Manhattan. “Her values are our values. Her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential run
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intention to run for president in 2024, vowing to renew American exceptionalism if he is once again elected to the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Respect our democracy’: Smotrich slams US over implied warning on defense portfolio
The Religious Zionist Party criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides implicitly warned Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing party head Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. The faction said in a statement that while it has “a lot of respect and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Jewish leader clashes with demonstrators at Munich anti-vax protest on Kristallnacht
(JTA) — A prominent member of Munich’s Jewish community filed antisemitic harassment charges against two right-wing demonstrators attending a protest of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Marian Offman, former deputy chair of the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, clashed verbally with the demonstrators...
Cleveland Jewish News
The FBI has been weaponized against Israel
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” author Lee Smith joins Glick to talk about the Biden administration’s newest move against Israel, and what it means. On Monday, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the FBI had informed Israel’s Justice Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces that it had opened a formal criminal probe into the shooting death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in May.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ivanka Trump will not be involved in Donald Trump’s next presidential campaign
(JTA) — As Donald Trump announced his third run for president, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in his administration, announced she would not be involved in his campaign or in politics going forward. In a statement shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lack of time, lack of interest, politics: why so many US Jews avoid communal life
Thirty-two percent of American Jews do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% do not consider those organizations a high priority on a personal level, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Ruderman Family Foundation. The report—titled “The American Jewish Community: Trends...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the House floor, Pelosi announced that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home — and after having done “the people’s work.” The California Democrat, a pivotal figure in U.S. history and perhaps the most powerful speaker in modern times, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
Cleveland Jewish News
From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey
(JTA) — Five days after Nancy Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman elected to be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, she held an event at her alma mater, the private Roman Catholic university, Trinity Washington. She asked a rabbi, the Reform movement’s David Saperstein,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Donald Trump is running for president, again. Here’s what American Jews need to know.
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Donald Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Tuesday night, kicking off the 2024 presidential primary preseason and setting up a showdown over the future of the Republican Party. American Jews likely need no reminders about Trump: After all, he was president less than two years...
Cleveland Jewish News
Portuguese diplomat who saved thousands during Holocaust honored with plaza in Jerusalem
(JTA) — A plaza in Jerusalem’s Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood has been named after Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who saved thousands of lives during the Holocaust but spent the rest of his life as a social pariah. “This small corner of Jerusalem, the eternal city, now...
Cleveland Jewish News
Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?
Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel reprimands Ukraine ambassador over UN vote
Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk on Tuesday to express Jerusalem’s disapproval following Kyiv’s vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. General Assembly. The General Assembly Fourth Committee (also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee) on Nov. 11...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ‘deeply concerned’ by surge in violence in Judea and Samaria
The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to take steps to calm tensions in Judea and Samaria, just hours after a Palestinian terrorist killed three Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in and around the city of Ariel. “The United States is deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News
A breakable alliance? Israeli conference spotlights worrying socio-political trends in US
It’s referred to as the “unbreakable alliance,” but a conference in Tel Aviv on Monday painted a more disturbing picture, of a U.S.-Israel relationship headed for trouble. The conference, titled “Israel-U.S. Relations: Trends and Looking Ahead,” became a call to arms as speakers insisted the matter was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Erdogan, who supports Hamas, extends condolences on Ariel terror attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Israelis on Thursday following this week’s Palestinian terrorist attack in Ariel and promised to work towards bringing about a “new age” in ties between Ankara and Jerusalem. In a phone call, Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu discussed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s 25th Knesset to be sworn in
The 120 lawmakers making up Israel’s 25th Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, exactly two weeks after Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in the country’s national elections. Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc—consisting of his Likud Party, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism—secured 64 mandates in the Nov....
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI’s decision to investigate IDF ‘undermines the Pentagon’s own conclusions’
A decision by the FBI to investigate the Israel Defense Forces over the May 11 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin undermines the official positions of the Pentagon and the United States State Department, both of which welcomed the IDF’s own investigation into the matter, an Israeli expert on U.S.-Israeli relations told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hadash Knesset members skip traditional photo in front of Israeli seal and flags
Hadash leader Ayman Odeh and the most prominent Arab party’s sole Jewish Member of Knesset, Ofer Cassif, refused to be photographed in front of Israel’s official seal and Israeli flags, breaking with tradition for lawmakers ahead of the parliament’s inauguration. In a video, a Knesset usher leads...
Comments / 0