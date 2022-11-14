ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Former VP Mike Pence: Israel’s fight is our fight

“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause,” former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said, addressing Tuesday night’s Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York gala in Manhattan. “Her values are our values. Her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in...
MANHATTAN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intention to run for president in 2024, vowing to renew American exceptionalism if he is once again elected to the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Respect our democracy’: Smotrich slams US over implied warning on defense portfolio

The Religious Zionist Party criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides implicitly warned Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing party head Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. The faction said in a statement that while it has “a lot of respect and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Jewish leader clashes with demonstrators at Munich anti-vax protest on Kristallnacht

(JTA) — A prominent member of Munich’s Jewish community filed antisemitic harassment charges against two right-wing demonstrators attending a protest of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Marian Offman, former deputy chair of the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, clashed verbally with the demonstrators...
Cleveland Jewish News

The FBI has been weaponized against Israel

In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” author Lee Smith joins Glick to talk about the Biden administration’s newest move against Israel, and what it means. On Monday, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the FBI had informed Israel’s Justice Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces that it had opened a formal criminal probe into the shooting death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in May.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ivanka Trump will not be involved in Donald Trump’s next presidential campaign

(JTA) — As Donald Trump announced his third run for president, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in his administration, announced she would not be involved in his campaign or in politics going forward. In a statement shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lack of time, lack of interest, politics: why so many US Jews avoid communal life

Thirty-two percent of American Jews do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% do not consider those organizations a high priority on a personal level, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Ruderman Family Foundation. The report—titled “The American Jewish Community: Trends...
The Associated Press

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the House floor, Pelosi announced that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home — and after having done “the people’s work.” The California Democrat, a pivotal figure in U.S. history and perhaps the most powerful speaker in modern times, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
MARYLAND STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?

Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel reprimands Ukraine ambassador over UN vote

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk on Tuesday to express Jerusalem’s disapproval following Kyiv’s vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. General Assembly. The General Assembly Fourth Committee (also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee) on Nov. 11...
Cleveland Jewish News

US ‘deeply concerned’ by surge in violence in Judea and Samaria

The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to take steps to calm tensions in Judea and Samaria, just hours after a Palestinian terrorist killed three Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in and around the city of Ariel. “The United States is deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News

A breakable alliance? Israeli conference spotlights worrying socio-political trends in US

It’s referred to as the “unbreakable alliance,” but a conference in Tel Aviv on Monday painted a more disturbing picture, of a U.S.-Israel relationship headed for trouble. The conference, titled “Israel-U.S. Relations: Trends and Looking Ahead,” became a call to arms as speakers insisted the matter was...
Cleveland Jewish News

Erdogan, who supports Hamas, extends condolences on Ariel terror attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Israelis on Thursday following this week’s Palestinian terrorist attack in Ariel and promised to work towards bringing about a “new age” in ties between Ankara and Jerusalem. In a phone call, Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu discussed...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s 25th Knesset to be sworn in

The 120 lawmakers making up Israel’s 25th Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, exactly two weeks after Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in the country’s national elections. Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc—consisting of his Likud Party, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism—secured 64 mandates in the Nov....
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News

FBI’s decision to investigate IDF ‘undermines the Pentagon’s own conclusions’

A decision by the FBI to investigate the Israel Defense Forces over the May 11 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin undermines the official positions of the Pentagon and the United States State Department, both of which welcomed the IDF’s own investigation into the matter, an Israeli expert on U.S.-Israeli relations told JNS.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Hadash Knesset members skip traditional photo in front of Israeli seal and flags

Hadash leader Ayman Odeh and the most prominent Arab party’s sole Jewish Member of Knesset, Ofer Cassif, refused to be photographed in front of Israel’s official seal and Israeli flags, breaking with tradition for lawmakers ahead of the parliament’s inauguration. In a video, a Knesset usher leads...

