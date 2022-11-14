Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Three border police dismissed, one suspended, following Shuafat crossing attack probe
The Israel Border Police on Monday presented the results of an investigation it launched into the Oct. 8 terror attack in northeastern Jerusalem in which Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, was killed. During the attack at the Shuafat checkpoint, a vehicle drove up and a terrorist emerged from it,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Georgia foils Iranian plot to kill Israeli businessman
Security services in the Republic of Georgian announced on Tuesday that they had foiled an attempt to assassinate an Israeli businessman who was living in the country. The suspects connected with the plot included a Pakistani man and a dual Georgian-Iranian citizen, both of whom are now in custody, the security services said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian assailant kills three Israelis in the West Bank before being shot dead
(JTA) — A Palestinian assailant killed three Israelis in an extended attack before being shot dead in the northern West bank settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. The attack comes after a period of relative calm following a wave of Palestinian stabbing attacks in the spring, which spurred a series of Israeli raids in the northern West Bank that have fueled tensions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Two killed, four wounded in Samaria terror attack; assailant neutralized
Two people were killed and four others wounded on Tuesday when a terrorist went on a stabbing spree in Ariel in Samaria, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, hitting several cars on a nearby highway, and then stabbing another individual. The assailant stabbed one person at the entrance...
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI’s decision to investigate IDF ‘undermines the Pentagon’s own conclusions’
A decision by the FBI to investigate the Israel Defense Forces over the May 11 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin undermines the official positions of the Pentagon and the United States State Department, both of which welcomed the IDF’s own investigation into the matter, an Israeli expert on U.S.-Israeli relations told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
US ‘deeply concerned’ by surge in violence in Judea and Samaria
The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to take steps to calm tensions in Judea and Samaria, just hours after a Palestinian terrorist killed three Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in and around the city of Ariel. “The United States is deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes work permits of hundreds of relatives of Ariel terrorist
Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday that it will revoke hundreds of work permits, of relatives of the Palestinian terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians in Ariel on Tuesday, Israel National News reported. The terrorist, Mohammed Murad Souf, from Haris, a village southwest...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz approves extension of Samaria seam-line security barrier
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved on Monday a Defense Ministry plan to extend the seam-line security barrier bordering northern Samaria by 50 kilometers (31 miles). Gantz gave the approval after touring the proposed barrier construction site on Monday. He arrived at the Salem Crossing with senior defense officials, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorists in PA security forces praised by PLO, Fatah
Hundreds of Palestinian Authority security forces members are currently imprisoned by Israel for terrorist offenses committed during the P.A.- and Fatah-backed Second Intifada of 2000-2005, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs recently announced. According to a report by Palestinian Media Watch, the involvement of PA security...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian foreign minister: Israel, West sowing anti-regime protests
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday accused Israeli and Western politicians and intelligence agencies of sowing unrest in Iran, with the aim of toppling the regime. “The security services, the fake Israeli regime and some western politicians who have planned for civil war, the destruction and disintegration of Iran,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Erdogan, who supports Hamas, extends condolences on Ariel terror attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Israelis on Thursday following this week’s Palestinian terrorist attack in Ariel and promised to work towards bringing about a “new age” in ties between Ankara and Jerusalem. In a phone call, Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu discussed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel reprimands Ukraine ambassador over UN vote
Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk on Tuesday to express Jerusalem’s disapproval following Kyiv’s vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. General Assembly. The General Assembly Fourth Committee (also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee) on Nov. 11...
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israel’s F-35 fleet grows, IDF accelerates preparations against Iran
The growth of Israel’s F-35 fleet increases Israel’s deterrent power against Iran and its nuclear program, a former commander of the Israeli Air Force commander told JNS. On Sunday, Israel received three additional F-35 stealth fighter jets from their U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The fifth-generation aircraft gives the Israeli Air Force several significant capabilities, from avoiding radar detection to carrying the most state of the art munitions. The jet’s ability to collect, receive and distribute intelligence through high speed data networks is also seen by the IAF as critical, said Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Ben-Eliyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
A terrorist with a work permit attacks economic cooperation
The Israeli defense establishment is disturbed by the fact that the 18-year-old Palestinian terrorist who went on a deadly stabbing and car-ramming spree on Tuesday had a valid work visa from Israel. While a rare case among the 130,000 Palestinians who have work permits to enter Israel or Israeli communities...
Cleveland Jewish News
Telescopic lens found in Iranian UAV looks identical to part made by Israeli company
A high-resolution telescopic infrared lens found in Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine appear identical to lenses made by an Israeli firm, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The lenses, used for surveillance and targeting, look like those made by Israeli company Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd., the report...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian aliyah spikes in 2022
More than four times as many persons made aliyah from Russia in the first 10 months of 2022 than in all of last year, according to Ofek Israeli—The National Aliyah Promotion Company. A total of 32,494 Russian citizens immigrated to Israel under the Law of Return this year compared...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Jewish leader clashes with demonstrators at Munich anti-vax protest on Kristallnacht
(JTA) — A prominent member of Munich’s Jewish community filed antisemitic harassment charges against two right-wing demonstrators attending a protest of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Marian Offman, former deputy chair of the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, clashed verbally with the demonstrators...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former VP Mike Pence: Israel’s fight is our fight
“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause,” former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said, addressing Tuesday night’s Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York gala in Manhattan. “Her values are our values. Her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in...
Cleveland Jewish News
US CENTCOM confirms: Iran behind drone strike on oil tanker off Oman
An Iranian-made drone was used to attack the oil tanker Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman on Tuesday night, U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday. “On Nov. 15, at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the Gulf of Oman, an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle conducted a one-way attack against the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged commercial tanker,” CENTCOM said in a statement.
Comments / 0