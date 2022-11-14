Two friends are teaming up for an epic fundraiser, pushing themselves farther than they’ve ever gone before, all to support veterans and their families. On Nov. 25, when most people will be recovering from their Thanksgiving feast and scouring the Black Friday sales, Drew Rasmussen and Jason Mallouf will set out on a 24-hour walk, from Eagle to Cascade, and possibly farther. It’s their way to “pay it forward” and give to families of veterans this Christmas. ...

