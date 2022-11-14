Read full article on original website
Related
Two friends set to trek north in honor of vets, families
Two friends are teaming up for an epic fundraiser, pushing themselves farther than they’ve ever gone before, all to support veterans and their families. On Nov. 25, when most people will be recovering from their Thanksgiving feast and scouring the Black Friday sales, Drew Rasmussen and Jason Mallouf will set out on a 24-hour walk, from Eagle to Cascade, and possibly farther. It’s their way to “pay it forward” and give to families of veterans this Christmas. ...
WLOX
Blue Dog art makes its way to St. Martin Middle School
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Legacy of Life Foundation founder Wendy Rodrigue is traveling the country. She calls it a journey to share the arts within schools. “Breaking down the intimidation that can oftentimes be associated with what we call fine art in museums and things like that,” Rodrigue said. “Many of the students I see don’t get into museums. Now they’re seeing museum quality art and they are learning what they have to bring to the table.”
macaronikid.com
Whidbey Holiday Events Guide
This guide is sponsored by "Winter Wonderland", a FREE event experience. produced by the Children's Museum of Skagit County and the City of Burlington\. The Children's Museum of Skagit County invites you to a free “Winter Wonderland” at The Shoppes at Burlington, December 2-4. There will be indoor...
Six Solid Ways to Tell Veterans Thank You
Figuring out how to honor Veterans Day can sometimes feel like a challenge. So what's the best way to express gratitude to the people who have served?. Here are a few ideas for thanking the veterans we come across on Veterans Day and throughout our lives. 1. Volunteer at a...
WLOX
P2P career expo draws thousands to Mississippi Coast Convention Center
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pathways 2 Possibilities gives eighth-grade students from throughout South Mississippi a close encounter with possible careers that are right here in Mississippi. The career opportunities are quite literally in their hands, and they like it. “You get to pursue your dreams, check out new things that...
Comments / 0