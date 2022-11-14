ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CBS Austin

U.S. Border Patrol wants to broaden its arrest powers in Texas

One week after winning re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to fight illegal immigration. He's rallying his partners in Operation Lone Star to defend Texas against what he calls "an invasion of America's southern border." Meanwhile a Texas Senate committee is considering a proposed state partnership with one federal agency to address this issue.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So

As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice

EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso opposes proposed increase from Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is contesting Texas Gas Service’s proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas. This could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers that could heavily burden El Paso residents. In June, TGS filed a rate increase application […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Judge orders Rosales, Cox to show in court Nov. 30

Neither District Attorney Yvonne Rosales nor Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox were in court Thursday for a hearing on the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case, prompting an El Paso judge to order that they be present at the next hearing set for the end of the month. This comes as...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
EL PASO, TX
