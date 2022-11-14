Read full article on original website
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
CBS Austin
U.S. Border Patrol wants to broaden its arrest powers in Texas
One week after winning re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to fight illegal immigration. He's rallying his partners in Operation Lone Star to defend Texas against what he calls "an invasion of America's southern border." Meanwhile a Texas Senate committee is considering a proposed state partnership with one federal agency to address this issue.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
Texas Rep. Files Bill To Allow Pregnant Drivers To Use HOV Lanes
Do you remember the pregnant woman from Plano, Texas that tried to use her unborn child as a justification for driving in the HOV lane? Well, she got the ticket. Then, she got a second ticket for the same reason. This Is What Happened. According to NPR, Brandy Botone told...
proclaimerscv.com
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use
In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
215lbs of Meth Seized in Railroad Car in the Safest City in America
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducting inspections at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.
Fast Food Math: How Common Are Whataburger Locations in Texas?
Fast food is described simply by the name. It's fast, and sometimes pretty good too. Unless they give us the wrong food, then it's fast and silly. We all have partaken in the consumption of fast food, and we all have our favorites. With Texas being one of the biggest...
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice
EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso opposes proposed increase from Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is contesting Texas Gas Service’s proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas. This could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers that could heavily burden El Paso residents. In June, TGS filed a rate increase application […]
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
elpasomatters.org
Judge orders Rosales, Cox to show in court Nov. 30
Neither District Attorney Yvonne Rosales nor Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox were in court Thursday for a hearing on the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case, prompting an El Paso judge to order that they be present at the next hearing set for the end of the month. This comes as...
KFOX 14
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
KVIA
Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
