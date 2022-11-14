With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.

1 DAY AGO