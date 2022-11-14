Read full article on original website
All Forbidden Sands Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarök and how to unlock them
God of War Ragnarök is full of puzzles, mostly entertaining although some can be annoying, as expected of a God of War game. The gameplay loop consists of fighting between puzzle-solving and puzzle-solving when you take a break from fighting. While most of the enemies can be thwarted with enough brute force and powerful weapons, the same cannot be said for some of the game’s more challenging puzzles.
Where to get the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarök
To progress in God of War Ragnarök, you will need to constantly upgrade Kratos and Atreus’ gear and skills. Improving your abilities isn’t rocket science, since to do so you simply need to progress with the story, complete side quests, and claim collectibles to get experience, which you can invest into abilities. Upgrading both characters’ gear is a different tale, however.
How to complete The Elven Sanctum in God of War Ragnarök
In God of War Ragnarök, favors are basically the game’s own version of sidequests, which will be available to you after completing Main Quest six: The Reckoning. The Elven Sanctum is among the various favors you can take on in the game, this time being for Beyla and Byggvir who you meet in Freyr’s camp, which contains an especially tough boss fight towards the end.
How to unlock the M13B in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates
VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game. The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game. As...
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
100 Thieves’ Project X is already in playtesting, with plenty of ideas on what the game might be
100 Thieves confirmed in May that it is making its own video game, the working title of which was simply Project X. And while it’s clear that the game is still incredibly early in development and the 100 Thieves team is still deciding what it wants the game to be, the org released an update on Project X today that also featured feedback on the game from 100 Thieves creators and early gameplay.
Can an official Pokémon not look like a Pokémon? Expert artist analysis details how it can happen
Since Pokémon was first announced and in every subsequent news cycle where new Pokémon are revealed for upcoming games, fans have questioned what exactly makes a Pokémon design look like a Pokémon. Every time a new game is announced and the designs start popping up online,...
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
Steam’s latest crash has brought to light one huge flaw with the SteamDeck
The Steam Deck brings all the best parts of the massive gaming platform to the palms of your hands. You can play almost any title from Steam’s unfathomable collection of video games with the power of a PC on the move. So many excellent features highlight the reasons why...
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
When is the Fortnite Fracture event? | Fortnite Fracture event start time
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games right now thanks to the influx of content that developer Epic Games manages to keep introducing. Just this season, players have seen a handful of collabs and the menacing Chrome taking over the island. Now, Epic has announced the Fracture...
All new skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 12.22
League of Legends Patch 12.22 is just around the corner and players have tons of new features to be excited about. This update is a big one thanks to the preseason changes coming to the game. A series of new items and features are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, as well as some significant changes to the already existing items and systems.
Can you play Warzone 2 solo?
Much of the hype around the release of Warzone 2 has emphasized squading up and using teamwork to your advantage. Whether you’re trying to be the last team standing in a standard game of Warzone or you’re trying to help your team exfil in the game’s new DMZ mode, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much talk around how cooperative the newest version of the battle royale is.
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
FNCS Invitational viewership didn’t match 2019 World Cup, but did it need to?
A lot has changed in the three years since the last major LAN Fortnite tournament. Not only did the world experience a global pandemic that prevented in-person events with large crowds, but Fortnite itself waned in popularity. Viewership for the Fortnite Champion Series 2022 invitational this past weekend was down...
