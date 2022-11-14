Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program
Urban Alchemy's mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program.
Hyperallergic
Finding Medea in LA’s Chinatown
LOS ANGELES — A performance at The Institute of Art and Olfaction (IAO) should surely titillate at least two of your senses. MILK, a limited-run performance presented by the Volta dance collective and IAO, engages at least four — five if you’re strategic. An interpretation of Medea, the Euripidean Greek tragedy of a passionate lover-cum-vengeful murderer, nine performers (six dancers, an orator, a harpist, and a sound architect) reimagine the woman’s dark tale in a Chinatown street.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Karen Bass vows to 'solve homelessness' and to be an agent of change as first female mayor of Los Angeles
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass promised to solve the city's homelessness crisis in her first address after winning election as the first woman to lead the nation's second-largest city.
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
4 largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors
When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
L.A. Weekly
Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA
Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA: Singer and rapper (and flutist) Lizzo released her fourth album Special this year, and it’s a record that has only seen her star continue to rise. This continues to be a golden period for female hip-hop artists, and Lizzo is a leading light.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Eater
The Endearing Hippie Vegan Paradise Tucked Into the Foothills of Altadena
Documentation of Altadena’s history is abundant throughout the neighborhood, an unincorporated area just north of Pasadena and a dozen or so miles from Downtown Los Angeles. Walk into the town’s midcentury library and take a step back into the 1960s. Saddle up to Rancho Bar, one of Altadena’s dives, to find photos and signage of the Mount Lowe Railway while getting to know longtime residents drinking at the bar. For those in town during the day in search of homemade vegan food, step through the “cosmic organic breezeway” of Oh Happy Days and order a hot, hearty meal. The casual restaurant and grocery store, known as a community meeting space as much as for its food, has made its place in the vibrant history of this town.
Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
pasadenanow.com
Fundraiser In Memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi Will Benefit Cancer Support Community Pasadena
Cancer Support Community Pasadena on Tuesday announced a CrossFit fundraiser to honor the memory of Liz Rusnak Arizmendi, who passed away in March from ovarian cancer. Arizmendi was a Pasadena businesswoman and philanthropist. According to her husband, Andrew Arizmendi, Liz was an avid athlete. It is his goal to honor...
veniceoarsman.com
Discrimination Still Holds Power Over Society Even With The Diversity In Cities Such As Los Angeles
Last month, Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her position after racist remarks. Nury Martinez was the first Latina to be elected as City Council president, so this was a huge disappointment when this audio got leaked. Although the conversation took place in October 2021, it wasn’t...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
