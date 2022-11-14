Read full article on original website
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
NBC Los Angeles
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
american-rails.com
California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)
California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”
disneyfanatic.com
Disneyland Performer Killed by Drunk Driver
A drunk driving accident took a Disneyland parade performer and her father in Southern California Sunday, November 13. According to NBC Palm Springs, the victims were 19-year-old Hannah Jacks, and her father, 45-year-old Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Daniel Jacks, Jr. They were in their Honda Insight when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with them head-on.
Bakersfield Channel
High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Meteorite not cause of California house fire, officials say
A northern California house fire earlier this month was reportedly not caused by a falling meteor, according to fire officials. It took hours to put out the blaze.
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
KCRA.com
California hits high influenza category, first on the West Coast, CDC says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An aggressive jump in flu cases across California has escalated the state from a low to high influenza category in just two weeks, according to health officials. California is the first state on the West Coast to enter the high category status. This season across the...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
