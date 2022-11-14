Read full article on original website
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Ex-Detroit Lions All-Pro defensive lineman signing with Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Ndamukong Suh is back in the league, signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team confirmed the deal, and Suh tweeted an eagle emoji shortly after reports circulated. Suh, the former three-time All-Pro defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions for the first five years of...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week
Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Dan Campbell was slamming chairs and walls during interview with Brian Daboll
And not only did Campbell land the job, he was in the team weight room at 5:30 the next morning power cleaning and squatting. You can’t make it up.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Everything Bret Bielema said about Michigan football
With just two games left in the season, Michigan football will host its last game of the year in the Big House on Saturday. The Wolverines will take on the 7-3 Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan has dominated the series’ history. The maize and blue hold a 71-23-2 all-time record against the Illini and Michigan has won five-straight games against the West division foe.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB experts predict FA activity
Earlier in the week, MLB Trade Rumors experts got together and set their predictions for the top 50 free agents available this winter and there was heavy Chicago Cubs' involvement. In total, 9 different players were predicted to sign with the Cubs, which goes to show that most in the industry do believe the team will be having an aggressive approach this offseason. So far, all the Cubs have done is swap minor leaguers with the Tampa Bay Rays, but in mid-November, the winter is far from over. Let's just dive right in and take a look at those players certain experts have going to the Cubs.
Former Michigan defender signed by Chicago Bears
Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is on the move again. Charlton was officially signed to the Chicago Bears active roster off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bears released linebacker A.J. Klein. A 2017 1st-round pick, Charlton has bounced around the NFL, spending time...
New On3 predictions in favor of Michigan
Michigan is in line to land multiple priority recruiting targets in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 class. Find out who they are.
