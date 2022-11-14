ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week

Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Bret Bielema said about Michigan football

With just two games left in the season, Michigan football will host its last game of the year in the Big House on Saturday. The Wolverines will take on the 7-3 Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan has dominated the series’ history. The maize and blue hold a 71-23-2 all-time record against the Illini and Michigan has won five-straight games against the West division foe.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB experts predict FA activity

Earlier in the week, MLB Trade Rumors experts got together and set their predictions for the top 50 free agents available this winter and there was heavy Chicago Cubs' involvement. In total, 9 different players were predicted to sign with the Cubs, which goes to show that most in the industry do believe the team will be having an aggressive approach this offseason. So far, all the Cubs have done is swap minor leaguers with the Tampa Bay Rays, but in mid-November, the winter is far from over. Let's just dive right in and take a look at those players certain experts have going to the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan defender signed by Chicago Bears

Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is on the move again. Charlton was officially signed to the Chicago Bears active roster off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bears released linebacker A.J. Klein. A 2017 1st-round pick, Charlton has bounced around the NFL, spending time...
CHICAGO, IL

