Cooper Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will undergo surgery tomorrow. The Rams will place him on the IR, meaning he is out for at least four weeks. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The defending champs have no reason to hurry their star wide receiver back, given how their year has gone, so this may be the end of Kupp's 2022 season. Given the high floor and extremely high ceiling for the superstar, this is a catastrophic blow to many fantasy teams. Kupp's production will be almost impossible to replace off the waiver wire. However, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek should see increased opportunities, depending on who is playing quarterback. Those in dynasty leagues should hold Kupp without question. Those in redraft leagues need to make room for him in their IR slots if they can or hold until we have a better idea of his return timeline.

2 DAYS AGO