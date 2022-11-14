Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
fantasypros.com
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
CBS Sports
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
fantasypros.com
A.J. Brown rolls ankle in loss to Commanders
A.J. Brown caught just one of his four targets for seven yards in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Brown left the game briefly after his lone reception and said after the game that he rolled his ankle. Fantasy Impact:. Opportunities were limited on a night where Washington dominated the time...
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (ankle) participates in individual drills Wednesday
The possibility that Justin Herbert could get both Williams and Keenan Allen in the same week is too good to ignore. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations and track Williams's progress throughout the week. If his status is questionable, it will be prudent to have a backup handy, given that the game is on Sunday night. If he has no injury designation, he can be started with reasonable expectations of WR2/WR3 output while hoping for the WR1 production that is possible.
fantasypros.com
Nick Martinez re-signs with Padres
Nick Martinez has re-signed with the Padres for 3 years and $26 million. It can be worth up to $42 million with incentives. (Jon Heyman on Twitter) Martinez had recently opted out of his 3-year, $18 million deal, but it doesn't seem like he had much intention of leaving San Diego. He had a great 2022 season primarily in the bullpen but it wouldn't be surprising if he is more of a mainstay in the Padres rotation going forward. Last season, he had a 3.47 ERA, 4.04 xFIP, and 8.04 K/9 in 106.1 innings.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined Wednesday
This comes as no surprise after Jeudy was carted off the field this past weekend due to an ankle injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy day to day, so he still has a small chance of playing this weekend but it does not seem likely.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp lands on IR, will undergo surgery
Cooper Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will undergo surgery tomorrow. The Rams will place him on the IR, meaning he is out for at least four weeks. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The defending champs have no reason to hurry their star wide receiver back, given how their year has gone, so this may be the end of Kupp's 2022 season. Given the high floor and extremely high ceiling for the superstar, this is a catastrophic blow to many fantasy teams. Kupp's production will be almost impossible to replace off the waiver wire. However, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek should see increased opportunities, depending on who is playing quarterback. Those in dynasty leagues should hold Kupp without question. Those in redraft leagues need to make room for him in their IR slots if they can or hold until we have a better idea of his return timeline.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts accounts for three touchdowns in loss to Commanders
Jalen Hurts completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 28 yards and another touchdown in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles' undefeated start to the season came to an end on Monday, but Hurts played well...
fantasypros.com
Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans off waivers
Benjamin will now slide into the Texans' depth chart behind rookie standout Dameon Pierce. He figures to be talented enough to supplant Rex Burkhead as the number two back on the team, but this is not an ideal landing spot for Benjamin. The Texans trot out one of the worst offenses weekly, and points for this team are exceptionally hard to come by. Benjamin will have no legitimate fantasy value barring an injury to the aforementioned Pierce.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) practices on Wednesday
Mark Andrews ended up being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice leading up to Baltimore's Week 11 game against Carolina. He arrived after media availability ended, leading to the earlier report that he did not practice. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The practice was his first since injuring his...
fantasypros.com
Quez Watkins loses key fumble in loss to Washington
Watkins's fumble came on a deep pass that saw him get behind the defense, fall down after making the catch in the red zone, and fumble as he was being hit from behind while getting up. The four receptions are a season-high for the third-year WR, but he has just 123 receptions for 193 yards and at touchdown through the first nine games of the season.
Yardbarker
Maxx Williams Expected to Play This Week
It has been a bumpy ride for Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams. Between injuries and being released multiple times, Williams has yet to catch a pass this season. However, he may finally have an opportunity after Zach Ertz found himself out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic posts 35-point double-double in win
Luka Doncic scored 35 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3P, 11-11 FT) with 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals across 40 minutes in Dallas’ 103-101 win over the Clippers on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic threw up 35 points, and despite leading by as many as 25, Dallas needed every...
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night’s
fantasypros.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nails game winner against Wizards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal once again on Wednesday, pouring in 42 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3P, 12-17 FT) to go along with six rebounds, seven assists, and a steal over 35 minutes in a Thunder 121-120 win over the Wizards on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. With just seconds remaining on the...
