The 5 countries with the best-looking kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The eyes of the world will be on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and each of the 32 countries usually brings out something special to wear for the tournament. Some countries have done a great job releasing some beautiful kits this year, and these are the best five:   5. France France went Read more... The post The 5 countries with the best-looking kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar’s World Cup Beer Ban Is a $75 Million Headache for Budweiser

In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official beer sponsor for the tournament since 1986. Budweiser is shelling out $75 million in exchange to what amounts to rescinded pouring rights and various on-site promotional perks in the company’s tenth stint as a global World Cup sponsor. While the alcohol-free Bud Zero will be on...
