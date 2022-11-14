ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins

After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
COLUMBUS, PA
Yardbarker

Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons

The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
BROOKLYN, NY
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night

PHILADELPHIA (November 17, 2022) - On Monday, November 21, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Toyota as the club hits the ice against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. As part of the league-wide initiative and in partnership with Toyota, the Flyers will turn Wells Fargo Center lavender in support of the fight against cancer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate forward Patrick Brown

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting some forward help back, activating Patrick Brown off long-term injured reserve. Brown had been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning stint but didn’t actually play a game with the team before re-joining the Flyers today. Now 30, Brown has been an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Taylor Heinicke speaks out on call that cost Eagles the game

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders (5-5) in a game that was surrounded by controversy. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke late after a unique kneel down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
CHICAGO, IL

