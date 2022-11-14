Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom and CAL FIRE Announce the End of Peak Wildfire Season for Most of California
CAL FIRE completed more than 20,000 acres of prevention and mitigation projects in the last two months. Under the Newsom Administration, California has invested record amounts in wildfire response and resilience projects. B-ROLL: CAL FIRE 2022 controlled burns and brush cleanup. NAPA – Today, at a fire station in Napa,...
DWR Awards $5 Million for Delta Communities to Improve Flood Emergency Response
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today announced awarding $5 million in funding for seven emergency response agencies within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to increase their ability to respond to flood emergencies. This funding will help to improve the emergency response efforts for first responders and help these communities prepare for threats of flooding in the Delta, which is increasingly vulnerable to flooding from storm events and sea level rise.
California Increases Efforts to Combat Organized Retail Theft Ahead of Busy Holiday Shopping Season
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom has increased efforts statewide to tackle organized retail theft ahead of the holiday shopping season. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) is increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility.
Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources in Three Southern California Counties in Advance of Extreme Fire Conditions
With extreme fire conditions and a Red Flag Warning in the forecast for Southern California this week, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources and personnel in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. The prepositioned fire resources include:. Los Angeles County:...
Cal OES Awards Over $15 Million in State Funding Through Prepare California ‘Match’ Program
Infrastructure Improvement Projects Intended to Protect Communities from Future Disasters. Sacramento – As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to increase community resilience in areas of the state more prone to natural disasters, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) today announced the first round of awardees for the Prepare California ‘Match’ Program amounting to over $15 million in state funding.
CARB approves amendments to Off-Road Regulation to further reduce emissions
Program is expected to yield more than $5 billion in health benefits from 2024 to 2038. In-Use Off-Road Diesel-Fueled Fleets Regulation, In-Use Off-Road Mobile Agricultural Equipment. Sacramento —The California Air Resources Board (CARB) today approved amendments to the In-Use Off-Road Diesel-Fueled Fleets Regulation (Off-Road Regulation) aimed at further reducing emissions...
CPUC Adopts Transportation Electrification Program To Help Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today continued its work to help ensure California meets its ambitious climate and electric vehicle (EV) goals by adopting a five-year, statewide, $1 billion transportation electrification program, a groundbreaking investment. The decision provides a unified policy-driven funding structure for utility transportation electrification efforts through 2030, and prioritizes investments in charging infrastructure for low-income, tribal, and underserved utility customers.
TOMORROW: In Napa County, Governor Newsom to Highlight Wildfire Investments and Seasonal Conditions
NAPA COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will visit firefighters to highlight the state’s unprecedented investments in wildfire prevention and resilience, speaking to firefighting agencies’ work this season protecting Californians, and what conditions look like going forward. The Governor will highlight this work while also reminding Californians that wildfire season is year-round, as evidenced by the current Red Flag weather conditions in Southern California.
California Releases World’s First Plan to Achieve Net Zero Carbon Pollution
Following Governor Newsom’s call for more ambitious climate action, state’s climate plan would create 4 million new jobs, slash greenhouse gas emissions by 85%, and cut oil usage by 94%. Amid global climate talks, the Scoping Plan lays out world’s first detailed pathway to carbon neutrality by 2045,...
Attorney General Bonta Warns Gun Parts Manufacturer to Immediately Stop Selling Misleading Product
DOJ finds manufacturer Sky Tactical Supply wrongly claimed its FIFY rifle attachment allows buyers to evade California’s assault weapon laws. OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today ordered an immediate stop to the marketing, sale, and distribution of a device advertised as a way for gun owners to evade California’s assault weapon laws. The Fixed It For You Fixed Magazine Cage (FIFY) is a metal device that is installed with a five-round magazine into the pistol grip of a rifle, but the magazine is not actually involved in the loading, firing, and unloading of the rifle. FIFY’s manufacturer, Sky Tactical Supply, has been marketing the FIFY with incorrect claims that installing it would exempt a rifle from California’s definition of an assault weapon. Today, the Attorney General sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sky Tactical Supply, warning the company that it is potentially committing criminal offenses by selling the FIFY in California, and is misleading California consumers about their criminal liability if they buy the product. The Attorney General also issued a bulletin to all criminal justice and law enforcement agencies, firearms dealers, firearm manufacturers, and exempt federal firearms licensees in the state, advising them that firearms with a FIFY and five-round magazine are not exempt from California’s assault weapon laws.
Wildlife Conservation Board Funds Environmental Improvement and Acquisition Projects
Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California. Some of the 16 approved projects will benefit fish and wildlife — including some endangered species — while others will provide public access to important natural resources. Several projects will also demonstrate the importance of protecting working landscapes that integrate economic, social and environmental stewardship practices beneficial to the environment, landowners and the local community.
California releases final proposal for world-leading climate action plan that drastically reduces fossil fuel dependence, slashes pollution
Updated plan reflects Governor Newsom’s request for more aggressive measures to combat climate change and transition to clean energy – Plan will cut air pollution by 71%, reduce fossil fuel consumption by 86%, and reach carbon neutrality by 2045. For immediate release. Release Number. 22-44 Contacts. Stanley Young.
California Creates 17,000 Infrastructure Jobs with Support from the Biden Administration
SACRAMENTO – One year ago landmark federal legislation ushered in a new era of infrastructure investment, sending billions of dollars to California and putting thousands to work making transformative upgrades to improve the sustainability and resiliency of the state’s energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. “We are rebuilding...
Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
As required by Health and Safety Code section 8028, my office conducted its second audit of the University of California’s (university) compliance with the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 (NAGPRA) and its 2001 California counterpart, CalNAGPRA. These acts establish requirements for the repatriation of Native American human remains and cultural items (remains and cultural items) to tribes by government agencies and museums—which include the university’s campuses—that maintain collections of remains and cultural items. This report concludes that, although the university has made improvements since my office’s 2020 audit, it must still take additional action to ensure the timely return of Native American remains and cultural items.
Women’s Caucus Achieves Benchmark toward Gender Parity, on Pace to Record 50 Seats in California Legislature
With the gains in this year’s election, California will achieve a record number of women members in the State Legislature and is close to reaching gender parity, a goal that the Legislative Women’s Caucus has been actively working toward since 2016. According to the most recent updates from the California Secretary of State’s Office, women hold or are winning 50 legislative seats statewide and have already outstripped the current record total of 39 seats in the state Assembly and Senate. At the current pace, 42% of the 120 seats in both houses will be held by women when the new Legislature convenes on December 5.
