DOJ finds manufacturer Sky Tactical Supply wrongly claimed its FIFY rifle attachment allows buyers to evade California’s assault weapon laws. OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today ordered an immediate stop to the marketing, sale, and distribution of a device advertised as a way for gun owners to evade California’s assault weapon laws. The Fixed It For You Fixed Magazine Cage (FIFY) is a metal device that is installed with a five-round magazine into the pistol grip of a rifle, but the magazine is not actually involved in the loading, firing, and unloading of the rifle. FIFY’s manufacturer, Sky Tactical Supply, has been marketing the FIFY with incorrect claims that installing it would exempt a rifle from California’s definition of an assault weapon. Today, the Attorney General sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sky Tactical Supply, warning the company that it is potentially committing criminal offenses by selling the FIFY in California, and is misleading California consumers about their criminal liability if they buy the product. The Attorney General also issued a bulletin to all criminal justice and law enforcement agencies, firearms dealers, firearm manufacturers, and exempt federal firearms licensees in the state, advising them that firearms with a FIFY and five-round magazine are not exempt from California’s assault weapon laws.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO