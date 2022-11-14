Read full article on original website
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Employing Erin: Rust Street Ministries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Rust Street Ministries is a charity non-profit that seeks to help those in need with food, clothing, home essentials, and appliances. In the second installment of Employing Erin, we head to the facility to check out the programs that are offered and help with seven different jobs!
WATCH: San Angelo City Council Urged to Start Homeless Shelter Task Force
SAN ANGELO – During the public comment section of the Tuesday City Council Meeting, executive director of the Concho Valley Community Action Agency Mike Burnett asked the council to start a task force to try to open a local homeless shelter. Back in 2019 the Salvation Army shut down...
Toys For Tots Reindeer Run is Sat, Nov 19th
The 2022 MARINE CORPS Toys For Tots Motorcycle Reindeer Run is being held on Sat, Nov 19th From 9 am – 3 pm at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4333 Sherwood Way. You’re invited to join the Elf Committee and other Motorcycle Enthusiasts from all across the Concho Valley and beyond at a family fun-filled day to include an approximately 64 mile optional motorcycle ride, door prizes, auction, raffle, music, Bike Games, and other activities with all Toys and funds raised to benefit the US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS of the Concho Valley whose goal is to provide Christmas to children in need throughout the area. The day will conclude with a Parade of Motorcyclists lead by Santa Claus to drop off all Toys & Funds raised that day. For more information, call 325-277-1569 or visit San.Angelo.tx@toysfortots.org.
Concho Valley PAWS hosting pop-up adoptions
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting pop-up adoption events at Petco, located at 4157 Sunset Drive. The events will take place from Nov. 16 to 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. For more information or if interested to adopt or foster, you can go to the links below for each […]
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
The Fool’s Errand
OPINION — How the rehashed topic of a ballot initiative to change the way San Angelo selects its police chief is not known, but the movement to have the city manager and council select a chief instead of the current police chief election is certain to fail. Proponents of changing the process do not understand the political environment of 2022. The police can take away anyone’s freedom— that is how the law works. In this regard, I believe it is important to review two significant episodes that describe how far our country has departed the rule of law. Let us roll back to May 2020. Riots…
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
ASU ‘fails to meet standards’ on three mice studies
In one of the studies determining the effects of foster placement on children, 15 mice were killed by cannibalism.
Where Our San Angelo Vetarans Can Get Veterans Day Specials
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th. It is a federal holiday that honors all veterans of the armed services. Anyone who served or is still serving, whether it was in peacetime or times of war s honored on this day. All six branches of the military are included: Army, Marine...
LIVE! DAILY NEWS | Why We Should Elect Our Next Police Chief
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Cade Simmons with Carpet Tech returns to the show to talk about their partnership with the Children's Advocacy Center. Together they will have a Christmas Toy Drive!. Plus check out on headlines for today:. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The...
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
Tom Green County jail logs: November 17, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!
The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
Woman indicted after hair test finds meth in child’s body
A bench warrant was also issued for Flores on Nov. 7.
