ViWinTech Windows and Doors has informed the City of Paducah that they could begin demolishing the old Residential Care Center off Irvin Cobb Drive in the next few days. ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers said, “We are excited for the demolition to begin, as it is the first step in our future growth plans. But, more importantly, it is a win for Paducah, and we thank the city for its support and partnership.”

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO