Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday, November 17. Overnight crews battled a structure fire on the 700 block of North Main Street, which is near the Babb Lane intersection just east of the Livingston County Hospital.
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
Road closure in Fulton extended to January
A long-term road closure in Fulton has been extended into January. The extension came after a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew discovered a water line running through the site on KY 1718/Fourth Street in Fulton. Fourth Street remains closed between Mears Street and Carr Street in downtown Fulton, as a crew...
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
Registration for 2023 Iron Mom opens on Black Friday
In addition to doing some Christmas shopping and enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, Mercy Health and the Family Service Society hope you'll add one other item to your Black Friday to-do list: registering for the 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon. Registration for next year's event opens on Friday, November...
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
ViWinTech could begin demolition of old Residential Care Center soon
ViWinTech Windows and Doors has informed the City of Paducah that they could begin demolishing the old Residential Care Center off Irvin Cobb Drive in the next few days. ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers said, “We are excited for the demolition to begin, as it is the first step in our future growth plans. But, more importantly, it is a win for Paducah, and we thank the city for its support and partnership.”
New Murray Police Officers Sworn In
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department welcomes two new officers to the police family. Officers Jacob Kramer and Jackson Kelly were officially sworn in as Officers with the Murray Police Department by Mayor Bob Rogers. Office Kramer began training at the DOCJT on November 7, 2022. Officer Kelly will begin...
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
39th Bikers Toy Run Saturday in Paducah
You're invited to be part of the annual Bikers Toy Run this Saturday morning in Paducah. The donation tent will be up from 8am til noon at the Paducah Square parking lot on Irvin Cobb Drive. Admission to the event is to bring one new toy, or $10 person. The...
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
New hiking, biking trail to open in Calvert City Thursday
Calvert City is opening a new 3-mile trail in Doctor's Park for running, hiking, and mountain biking. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the trail head behind City Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Following a feasability study and some input from the high school mountain biking team, it...
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
