Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Trial date set for Bayse man
A trial date has been set for a Bayse man accused of shooting at Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies. A circuit court grand jury indicted Branden Fauber this week on two felony counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officers. His attorney then requested a jury trial, which...
Toms Brook man’s case continues in courts
The case of a Shenandoah County man charged with setting a fire earlier this year continues to move through the courts. Ray Kerns of Toms Brook was indicted this week on two felony charges, including arson, during a grand jury hearing in the circuit court. The 37-year-old Kerns was a...
Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
Fire damages Dayton home
A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
Bus line celebrates anniversary
The Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation is celebrating the successful first anniversary of a bus line linking rural communities with the nation’s capital. Since the Highlands Rhythm route was added to the Virginia Breeze inter-city bus service last November, almost eleven-thousand residents have hitched a ride. In October alone, almost 19-hundred passengers rode the Rhythm – that’s a new record for monthly use.
JMU Men’s Hoops adds prep forward Jaylen Carey
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Incoming freshman Jaylen Carey has signed a National Letter of Intent to join James Madison men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Mark Byington announced on Tuesday afternoon. Carey is a 6-8 forward from Davie, Fla., who will join the Dukes after a standout...
Davis, Steinbrecher Pick Up Major Sun Belt Awards, Three Dukes Tabbed All-SBC
NEW ORLEANS – Sophie Davis and Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher picked up major Sun Belt awards while three athletes were tabbed as All-Conference team members, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Davis earned the Defensive Player of the Year title while Steinbrecher picked up the Coach of the Year award...
BC’s Nice earns spot on D3Football.com Team of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After a historic performance in Bridgewater College football’s win over Guilford, freshman linebacker Aaron Nice has earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week, which was released Tuesday morning. Nice, a native of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, set a school and ODAC record with...
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball drops exhibition at Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s basketball team took on Division I Radford in an exhibition game on Monday night and fell to the Highlanders, 97-46. The Basics. • The Highlanders opened the game on a 5-0 run before Alec Topper knocked down a jumper to put the Eagles on the board. BC put together a 6-0 run of their own to take the lead 6-5 in the early stages after a Mikey Ayala basket.
Bridgwater WBB opens ODAC play with win at Randolph
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team opened up the ODAC schedule in style taking down Randolph 59-50 on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 4-0 (1-0 ODAC), Randolph 2-1 (0-1 ODAC) How It Happened. • The WildCats opened the game with a 5-0 run before Erika Nettles laid...
