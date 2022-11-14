ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Todd H
2d ago

Funny how democrats continue to try to use the SC to change laws. It's not the SC's job to change a law from the 1800's, that job belongs to the legislature.

Jane Carter
2d ago

let's just hope this one is fair, becausecthecunions bought Evers another term with the millions of dollars put towards his campaign.

Larry Casebolt Jr
3d ago

Twisted, it was Evers attempt at gerrymandering that was shot down by the SC.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats re-elect Neubauer to lead caucus

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Greta Neubauer has again been elected to serve as the Democratic Leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Neubauer (D-Racine) was re-elected to the post unanimously Thursday during Assembly Democrats’ leadership elections. She first took the job last December after Rep. Gordon Hintz stepped down from the leadership role. In a statement, Neubauer thanked her colleagues “for...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Scott Walker: 'Elections should be held on one day' and in-person

MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after the polls closed on the midterms, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changing the rules for voting. On Sunday, Walker tweeted, "Elections should be on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election."
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Frac sand mining back on the rise in Wisconsin

Prior to 2020, frac sand mining had been a declining industry in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s coveted northern white sand was proving too expensive to transport to sites across the country. Many companies migrated to Texas, closer to fracking operations that extract oil and gas. But one Texas-based company, Smart Sand Inc., is making a comeback in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Some Small Wisconsin Communities Turning Down ARPA Funds

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent’s primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. McLeod-Skinner conceded the race Sunday, saying in a statement that she had called to congratulate Chavez-DeRemer.
OREGON STATE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE

