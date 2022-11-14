Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore 00:23

BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.