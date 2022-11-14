ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

country1037fm.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Ski Resorts That Aren’t Too Far From Charlotte

It seems like the winter weather is here to stay. YAY! I’m glad it’s cooling down and if you’re into skiing and/or tubing, you’re probably glad too! Tubing is something I’ve never done on snow, and I would really like to try. I have gone skiing and it’s definitely not my thing. Of course, I’ve had three knee surgeries so I’m skiing isn’t the sport for me. LOL! If you love to frolic in the snow, Charlotte Five has a list of five awesome North Carolina ski resorts that aren’t too far of a drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Family Captures Crazy Video Of Bear Breaking Into Their Vehicle

This is insane. A bear invades the Pinnix family cabin grounds in Gatlinburg, TN. This bear breaks into one of the vehicles and steals a bag of popcorn from an NC family. According to CBS17, Teniesh Pinnix, from Caswell County, said the experience left them “shocked” and full of lessons learned on how to prevent bear invasions. Pinnix said that she was outside on the front porch when she heard a sound come from a collection of bushes near the property.
GATLINBURG, TN
WXII 12

North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?

As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food

Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

