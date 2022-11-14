Read full article on original website
North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads
Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Five North Carolina Ski Resorts That Aren’t Too Far From Charlotte
It seems like the winter weather is here to stay. YAY! I’m glad it’s cooling down and if you’re into skiing and/or tubing, you’re probably glad too! Tubing is something I’ve never done on snow, and I would really like to try. I have gone skiing and it’s definitely not my thing. Of course, I’ve had three knee surgeries so I’m skiing isn’t the sport for me. LOL! If you love to frolic in the snow, Charlotte Five has a list of five awesome North Carolina ski resorts that aren’t too far of a drive.
North Carolina Family Captures Crazy Video Of Bear Breaking Into Their Vehicle
This is insane. A bear invades the Pinnix family cabin grounds in Gatlinburg, TN. This bear breaks into one of the vehicles and steals a bag of popcorn from an NC family. According to CBS17, Teniesh Pinnix, from Caswell County, said the experience left them “shocked” and full of lessons learned on how to prevent bear invasions. Pinnix said that she was outside on the front porch when she heard a sound come from a collection of bushes near the property.
Snow, ice create slippery Wednesday morning commute from upstate New York to interior New England
A fall storm tracking across the U.S. this week has brought the first measurable snow of the season to millions of people from the Midwest to the higher terrain of the Northeast, and this system's final chapter is now creating a dicey Wednesday morning commute as a wintry mix slickens roads across upstate New York and interior New England.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
Guy Fieri special will spotlight beaches, eateries of eastern North Carolina this Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up! This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri […]
North Carolina and South Carolina’s Favorite Pizza Toppings
I think if I had to be deserted on an island and I could only choose one food to eat forever, it would have to be pizza. What are the most popular pizza toppings in North Carolina and South Carolina? We have the answers right here. See if these are your favorites.
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?
As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you
These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food
Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
