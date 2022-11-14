Police: Neighborhood Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Chollas View

Authorities are seeking a suspected shooter who is refusing to exit his residence after shooting his neighbor in Chollas View Monday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a man dead, according to investigators.

The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Believing that the suspected shooter was holed up in his home just east of Interstate 805, officers surrounded it and sought to make contact with him, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. Around midday, a SWAT team entered the residence, discovering that the man was not there.

In the early afternoon, officers took the suspected shooter into custody along with a female companion, Sharki said.

Details about the arrests and the suspects’ identities were not immediately available.

Updated at 4:49 p.m. Nov. 14, 2022

–City News Service