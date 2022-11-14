Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
What we’ve learned about Duke basketball following its loss to Kansas Tuesday night
The Duke Blue Devils failed to take care of the basketball, turning it over a whopping 18 times, and shot poorly on 3-pointers in losing a top-10 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Clemson overrated, North Carolina underrated in new top 25
The 2022 season is winding down, and the race for the College Football Playoff is coming into focus. The third edition of the CFP Rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no changes among the top five. Georgia chimed in at No. 1, Ohio State stayed at No. 2, Michigan is firmly in the No. 3 spot, upstart TCU remained at No. 4 after a win over Texas, and Tennessee sits as the first team out at No. 5 with its lone loss to UGA.
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
ACC Now podcast: UNC, NC State heading in different directions and what it all means
While UNC clinched the Coastal, NC State suffered its first truly bad loss of the season. The N&O’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter on what it all means, the Tar Heels’ CFP prognosis and why this season is truly torturous for Pack fans.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne football coach dismissed
DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
ncdot.gov
N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
