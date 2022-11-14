ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Clemson overrated, North Carolina underrated in new top 25

The 2022 season is winding down, and the race for the College Football Playoff is coming into focus. The third edition of the CFP Rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no changes among the top five. Georgia chimed in at No. 1, Ohio State stayed at No. 2, Michigan is firmly in the No. 3 spot, upstart TCU remained at No. 4 after a win over Texas, and Tennessee sits as the first team out at No. 5 with its lone loss to UGA.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark

During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne football coach dismissed

DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy