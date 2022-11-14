Read full article on original website
Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden’s role is a lot different than the one he thought he was signing up for as a freshman in Ohio State football’s running back room. He thought he was joining a room featuring one of the nation’s best backs in TreVeyon Henderson, a quality second option in Miyan Williams and a third guy, Evan Pryor, ready to make a second-year leap. That would’ve made him fourth on the depth chart using this season as a developmental year. It’s why it wasn’t a big deal that the former four-star recruit didn’t get to Columbus until June instead of as an early enrollee in January.
WSYX ABC6
OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University
On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
wagertalk.com
Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26
Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when
ESPN's McElroy: Vols have to worry about multiple teams in playoff race
Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the final weeks of the regular season. Many analysts believe that means the Vols are likely to make the playoff, with the top four teams in next month’s final rankings getting a chance to compete for the national championship.
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh: Michigan has been "preparing for Ohio State for months"
The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes last season for the first time in 10 years. They’re hoping to make it two straight for the first time this century.
Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Local teacher named Teacher of the Year in Columbus
Melissa Kmetz is a 3rd grade English teacher at Lakeview. In September she was named Ohio's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
