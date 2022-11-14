COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden’s role is a lot different than the one he thought he was signing up for as a freshman in Ohio State football’s running back room. He thought he was joining a room featuring one of the nation’s best backs in TreVeyon Henderson, a quality second option in Miyan Williams and a third guy, Evan Pryor, ready to make a second-year leap. That would’ve made him fourth on the depth chart using this season as a developmental year. It’s why it wasn’t a big deal that the former four-star recruit didn’t get to Columbus until June instead of as an early enrollee in January.

