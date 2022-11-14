Read full article on original website
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life
Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
CNN reporter describes how Jay Leno was injured in gasoline fire
Former late night host Jay Leno issued a statement to Variety magazine saying he is recovering from serious burns he received when a car he was working on burst into flames.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
After suffering 'serious burns' in his garage, Jay Leno hopes to recover in a few weeks
Former late-night TV host and comedian Jay Leno was injured in a car fire over the weekend in Burbank, but says he expects to recover in a few weeks.
TODAY.com
Jay Leno may need skin grafts after sustaining 3rd-degree burns from ‘gasoline fire’ in his garage
Jay Leno has third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a gasoline fire erupted in his Los Angeles-area garage on Nov. 12, a source close to the comedian told NBC News. According to the source, the left side of Leno’s face was burned by the fire. Though his eyes were not affected, his hands were impacted by the fire, the source said.
Jay Leno burned in car fire
Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. The former “Tonight Show” host was in good condition and his wife,...
Update: Jay Leno's Doctor Confirms He Suffered 'Serious Burns' In Gasoline Fire But Is In 'Good' Condition
Jay Leno's doctor offered an update on the star's health after he was taken to the Grossman Burn Center over the weekend following a horrifying car fire. Leno suffered "significant burns to his face and hands," as well as his chest, while working underneath a car on Saturday, November 12, Dr. Peter Grossman told reporters on Wednesday, November 16.Since being rushed to the hospital, the comedian has undergone one surgery — a "surgical excision and grafting procedure," said Grossman — and has another planned for later this week, the doctor shared. JAY LENO'S EMPLOYEE REVEALS STAR 'IS GONNA BE...
TODAY.com
Jay Leno’s doctor speaks out after TV host was seriously burned in garage fire
After Jay Leno was seriously injured in a garage fire, his doctor told NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 16 that he hopes the longtime television host will be released within the week. In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Peter Grossman — the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital — confirmed Leno had burns to "approximately 7% of his body."
tvinsider.com
Jay Leno Hospitalized With Serious Face Burns After Car Catches Fire
Jay Leno canceled an appearance on Sunday, November 13, due to a “serious medical emergency,” according to reports and the former Tonight Show host’s representatives. Leno is currently in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to the face, as reported by TMZ. The star was...
Late Night Legend Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns In Car Fire
Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles said the 72-year-old comedian is in good spirits and is receiving treatment for his face and hands.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
