CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life

Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jay Leno burned in car fire

Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
OK! Magazine

Update: Jay Leno's Doctor Confirms He Suffered 'Serious Burns' In Gasoline Fire But Is In 'Good' Condition

Jay Leno's doctor offered an update on the star's health after he was taken to the Grossman Burn Center over the weekend following a horrifying car fire. Leno suffered "significant burns to his face and hands," as well as his chest, while working underneath a car on Saturday, November 12, Dr. Peter Grossman told reporters on Wednesday, November 16.Since being rushed to the hospital, the comedian has undergone one surgery — a "surgical excision and grafting procedure," said Grossman — and has another planned for later this week, the doctor shared. JAY LENO'S EMPLOYEE REVEALS STAR 'IS GONNA BE...
TODAY.com

Jay Leno’s doctor speaks out after TV host was seriously burned in garage fire

After Jay Leno was seriously injured in a garage fire, his doctor told NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 16 that he hopes the longtime television host will be released within the week. In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Peter Grossman — the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital — confirmed Leno had burns to "approximately 7% of his body."
