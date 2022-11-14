Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Believe Magic Key Passes
After opening Magic Key pass sales yesterday, Disneyland Resort has stopped the sale of the Believe tier. The Believe tier is the second highest after Inspire and above Enchant and Imagine. It was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will be available still.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays
Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneyfoodblog.com
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
disneytips.com
Disney Guests Call This $10 Sliver of Cake a “Huge Disappointment”
It’s no secret that the price of food has recently gone up in Disney Parks. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests should always be prepared to spend a chunk of change on dining options for the whole family. With the cost of food rising in Disney...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Meet The Mandalorian and Grogu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Starting Tomorrow
The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge tomorrow, November 18, at Disneyland. Din Djarin and his foundling Grogu are no strangers to traveling the galaxy, and now they’ll make a stop at Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Perhaps the infamous bounty hunter is here to join the guild.
disneybymark.com
REVIEW: New Holiday Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake at Disneyland
Holiday cheer in the form of sweets and treats can be found across Disneyland park, including at Stage Door Café, where guests can find the new Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake. You can purchase the Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper and the Holiday Travel Tumbler here. Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake –...
Thrillist
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pistachio-Cherry Churro Returns for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Pistachio-Cherry Churro at Disneyland is back for the holiday season. You can find the churro at the cart in New Orleans Square. Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce. The sour cherry churro is just as sweet...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Chugs 2 Beers In Under 30 Seconds at EPCOT, Removes Shirt, and Almost Falls From Skyliner Platform During Skirmish with Police
An intoxicated Florida man chugged two beers in less than 30 seconds at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It would not take long for the rest of his visit to Disney World to unravel. Chase Holderby sounded friendly at first as he offered handshakes and high-fives to everyone...
