disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Believe Magic Key Passes

After opening Magic Key pass sales yesterday, Disneyland Resort has stopped the sale of the Believe tier. The Believe tier is the second highest after Inspire and above Enchant and Imagine. It was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will be available still.
WDW News Today

EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays

Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
disneyfoodblog.com

More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week

The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
disneytips.com

Disney Guests Call This $10 Sliver of Cake a “Huge Disappointment”

It’s no secret that the price of food has recently gone up in Disney Parks. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests should always be prepared to spend a chunk of change on dining options for the whole family. With the cost of food rising in Disney...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
disneybymark.com

REVIEW: New Holiday Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake at Disneyland

Holiday cheer in the form of sweets and treats can be found across Disneyland park, including at Stage Door Café, where guests can find the new Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake. You can purchase the Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper and the Holiday Travel Tumbler here. Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake –...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again

After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Pistachio-Cherry Churro Returns for the Holidays at Disneyland

The Pistachio-Cherry Churro at Disneyland is back for the holiday season. You can find the churro at the cart in New Orleans Square. Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce. The sour cherry churro is just as sweet...

