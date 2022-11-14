Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL
The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Giants-Lions Wednesday injury report: OT Evan Neal back to practice; Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson limited
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, out of the New York Giants lineup since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, took a step toward returning on Wednesday when he returned to practice. Neal was a limited participant as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Future OL, from a roster we already have
LT Andrew Thomas (duh) LG Marcus McKethan (interior mountain) RG Evan Neal (interior mountain) 6th man Josh Ezeudu (can play about every position besides Center) 7th Ben Bredeson (backup guard, center) 8th Nick Gates (a weaker older Ezeudu, that can also play Center) Before you start chewing at whatever it...
What Could Be The Pros of Trading for a New Receiver for The Giants?
The New York Giants have an impressive start in their NFL season. They are now actively contending for a playoff spot for the first time in a while. However, letting Kadarius Toney go to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas raises questions, including:. Should the Giants trade for a new wide receiver?
Amari Rodgers
Green Bay cut Amari Rodgers. While he hasn’t excelled in the NFL yet, he’s a 2021 3rd round pick. He’s also only a slot receiver compared to the likes of Christian Kirk. However, if he can come in and do any more than any other WR we have, he’s worth a grab off the waiver wire.
Giants news, 11/15: Playoff chances, Thomas, Barkley, Mondeaux, more headlines
PlayoffStatus.com gives the Giants a 92 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 81 percent chance, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects an 88.4 playoff probability, and Team Rankings projects and 84.4 percent chance the Giants are a playoff team. Thanks to the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys...
Film analysis: Dexter Lawrence’s monster day
Dexter Lawrence is having a sensational season for the New York Giants. He built on his first-half success coming out of the bye week on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old pass rusher recorded a sack and Pro Football Focus credited him with nine pressures against Houston. He gave center Scott Quessenberry and rookie guard Kenyon Green all they could handle.
Giants news, 11/17: Daboll-Campbell connection, Vanilla Vick, more headlines
Head coach Brian Daboll said “I don’t know” when asked this week if the Giants could win if they were forced out of their offensive comfort zone, forced to open things up, rely on the passing game, and take more risks. Detroit is a team capable of making the Giants find out.
My views of the 2023 QB Draft Class
Just wanted to start off by saying I am not posting this because I think the Giants are going to move on from Danny Dimes. He will at the very least be given the tag, unless we lose out and miss the playoffs. My reason for posting this is to irritate Clay, from Brooklyn lol, because I know he seems to be driving the Bryce Young Bandwagon, and well you'll see my thoughts.
Don't be too quick to bury Kenny
Last Sunday, we all saw how Kenny Golladay was first embarrassed by his brief poor performance and then benched. If there is going to be any redemption for this guy could there be any better opponent for him to get things going against than his old team the Detroit Lions? Call me Weird or Nuts but I still think he has some of the ability that the Giants were willing to pay so dearly for and some gas left in his tank. I think that Dabs and his staff are sharp enough to at least realize that it's worth a shot and try to get him the ball Early and Often this week to see if he can clear his head, shake off the rust, get some confidence back and have some fun while finally helping his team. Kenny Golladay is not some kind of bum who is only interested in cashing his check every week and not giving a damn about anything else. He wants to play. He wants to contribute and most of all he wants to be part of, and even better one of the big reasons for this Giants team continuing to win. Saquon can't run the ball 35 times every week Daniel Jones needs help from his receivers and Kenny Golladay has a past if seemingly fast fading record of performance. Don't quit on the guy quite yet. I love the new kid Hodgins 2 catches, both first downs for 41 yards was a great start. But it doesn't have to be one or the other. Why not Both?
