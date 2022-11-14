Read full article on original website
$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders
Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.
Eight health professors receive double appointment simultaneously
Today, eight professors were simultaneously inaugurated as "Medical Delta professors" at Leiden University, LUMC, TU Delft, Erasmus University and/or Erasmus MC. With an appointment of two or more of these five academic institutions, they combine technology and healthcare in their professorships. Medical Delta is a partnership between TU Delft, Erasmus...
Synthetic biology meets medicine: ’programmable molecular scissors’ could help fight COVID-19 infection
Cambridge scientists have used synthetic biology to create artificial enzymes programmed to target the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 and destroy the virus, an approach that could be used to develop a new generation of antiviral drugs. XNAzymes are molecular scissors which recognise a particular sequence in the RNA, then chop...
My work investigating the links between viruses and Alzheimer’s disease was dismissed for years - but now the evidence is building
This article is part of the Insights Uncharted Brain series. There are many competing theories about what causes Alzheimer’s disease. Here, Ruth Itzhaki reflects on a career dedicated to one of the more controversial lines of research. When I was about seven or eight, I asserted that I wanted...
Obesity: research focuses on treatments for secondary diseases
As the number of obese people suffering from related conditions such as liver disease increases, so does the need for research to develop interventions to improve patient care. The Christian Doppler Laboratory, which opened today at MedUni Vienna, is investigating the physiological basis of the consequences of obesity. The focus is on a translational research approach, with the aim of transferring new knowledge arising from basic research into clinical application as quickly as possible.
Researcher wants to develop gene therapy against hearing and balance disorders
Dr. Axel Schambach receives prestigious EU funding award for pioneering research on Usher syndrome. Protecting children and adults from hereditary deafness with the help of gene therapy is one of the goals of Dr. Axel Schambach, head of the Institute for Experimental Haematology at Hannover Medical School (MHH). To this end, he has already received one of the highest European Union grants earmarked for excellent science. His research project iHEAR was awarded the coveted "Consolidator Grant" of the European Research Council (ERC). In the new MY-O-SENSES project, the results of his pioneering research will now be used to develop a drug against a specific form of hearing loss in cooperation with the MHH Department of Otolaryngology. The EU is supporting the project in the category "ERC Proof of Concept Grant" for 18 months with funding amounting to 150,000 euros.
Feeling poorer than your friends in early adolescence is associated with worse mental health
How rich or poor young people think they are compared to their friendship group is linked to wellbeing and even bullying during the shift between childhood and teenage years. Belonging is particularly important for well-being and psychosocial functioning during adolescence. Young people who believe they come from poorer backgrounds than...
Fatty liver disease endangers brain health
People with liver disease caused by eating too much sugar and fat could be at increased risk of developing serious neurological conditions like depression or dementia. In a study examining the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction, scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, affiliated to King’s College London and the University of Lausanne, found an accumulation of fat in the liver causes a decrease in oxygen to the brain and inflammation to brain tissue - both of which have been proven to lead to the onset of severe brain diseases.
Scientists grow concerned for the genetic health of otters in the UK
Long-term study reveals otter populations haven’t reconnected genetically, despite strong recovery in population size. The genetic health of otters in Britain could be putting them at risk despite conservation efforts, according to a long-term study by Cardiff University’s Otter Project. Studying data across two decades, the team has...
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
Researchers germinate a revival of favourite Aussie native
A University of Queensland project to mass-produce a more genetically diverse and resilient species of the native Australian emu bush will boost vital land restoration and revegetation efforts across the country. The ARC Linkage project led by UQ’s Dr Robyn Cave from the School of Agriculture and Food Sciences ,...
Researchers among the most cited worldwide
The University of Barcelona appears one more year as the leading university in Spain with the most researchers among the most influential worldwide, and it is the second most influential research centre in Spain, following CSIC (Spanish National Research Council). The ranking, published by Clarivate Analytics, identifies the experts who lead the projects with the highest international scientific impact in various areas of study.
Slow-moving shell of water can make Parkinson’s proteins ’stickier’
Water - which makes up the majority of every cell in the body - plays a key role in how proteins, including those associated with Parkinson’s disease, fold, misfold, or clump together, according to a new study. The failure to look at the whole cellular environment has been limiting...
UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day
The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
Monash academics named among the global top one per cent
Twenty Monash researchers have been named as the world’s most influential academics in their fields as part of Clarivate’s list of Highly Cited Researchers for 2022 . The annual list identifies global research scientists and social scientists among the world’s top one per cent of researchers who have published the highest number of peer-reviewed scientific papers cited by other researchers in their work.
Opinion: You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let’s talk overpopulation
Now that the population of Planet Earth reached 8 billion, Paul Barnes (UCL Anthropology), writing with other academics in The Conversation, looks at why it’s best to reduce overconsumption in rich countries so all humans can share the planet’s limited resources. Today is the Day of Eight Billion,...
From Africana development to decarbonization: 34 University of Toronto researchers awarded Canada Research Chairs
Thirty-four scholars at the University of Toronto have been awarded new or renewed Canada Research Chairs in fields ranging from artificial intelligence to health and history. Many of the Canada Research Chairs are working on topics related to complex global challenges - advancing knowledge that will help accelerate the transition to clean energy, for example, achieve more equitable societies or develop new treatments for cancer and other debilitating diseases.
Five University of Sussex academics among top 1% of most cited researchers in the world
Five professors from the University of Sussex have been recognised as world-leading researchers after being named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list published this week. The annual list, compiled by global analysts Clarivate Analytics , recognises the most influential researchers from across the world who have produced multiple highly...
Opinion: Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
Dr Ida Kubiszewski and Professor Robert Costanza (both UCL Institute for Global Prosperity), writing with other academics in The Conversation, advocate creating a "wellbeing economy" and away from one based on economic growth as the planet hits a new record of eight billion. The world population has just hit a...
A suite of government funding in support of McGill research
McGill receives $13.5 million in research funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Research Chairs Program Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment in support of social sciences and humanities research, bioscience infrastructure and the Canada Research Chairs Program. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry made the announcement at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. McGill was awarded 35 Insight Development Grants from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and 11 renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC) from the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP). McGill received $5 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Bioscience Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF). The total investment for McGill research is $13.5 million.
