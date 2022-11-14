Dr. Axel Schambach receives prestigious EU funding award for pioneering research on Usher syndrome. Protecting children and adults from hereditary deafness with the help of gene therapy is one of the goals of Dr. Axel Schambach, head of the Institute for Experimental Haematology at Hannover Medical School (MHH). To this end, he has already received one of the highest European Union grants earmarked for excellent science. His research project iHEAR was awarded the coveted "Consolidator Grant" of the European Research Council (ERC). In the new MY-O-SENSES project, the results of his pioneering research will now be used to develop a drug against a specific form of hearing loss in cooperation with the MHH Department of Otolaryngology. The EU is supporting the project in the category "ERC Proof of Concept Grant" for 18 months with funding amounting to 150,000 euros.

