ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nicolás Bodin, in 1739, who best shows the pre-industrial landscape of El Grau of Valencia among 16 historical maps and engravings

myscience.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Memories of My Father’ Review: A Warm, Slightly Fuzzy View of a Turbulent Colombian Back Chapter

Widely translated since its initial publication 16 years ago, Colombian novelist Hector Abad Faciolince’s “Oblivion: A Memoir” was an acclaimed reminiscence of his father Hector Abad Gomez. That crusading academic’s public criticism of institutionalized inequities led to his 1987 murder by paramilitary assassins. Retitled “Memories of My Father” for a belated U.S. release (selected for Cannes 2020, it was a casualty of the COVID-canceled edition), veteran Spanish director Fernando Trueba’s screen version plays to his own familiar strengths, creating what’s primarily a nostalgic flashback to the author’s boisterous family life in 1970s Medellin.  The sharp political divisions and dangerous climate for...
myscience.org

A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit

The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy