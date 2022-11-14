Nicolás Bodin, in 1739, who best shows the pre-industrial landscape of El Grau of Valencia among 16 historical maps and engravings

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Memories of My Father’ Review: A Warm, Slightly Fuzzy View of a Turbulent Colombian Back Chapter
Widely translated since its initial publication 16 years ago, Colombian novelist Hector Abad Faciolince’s “Oblivion: A Memoir” was an acclaimed reminiscence of his father Hector Abad Gomez. That crusading academic’s public criticism of institutionalized inequities led to his 1987 murder by paramilitary assassins. Retitled “Memories of My Father” for a belated U.S. release (selected for Cannes 2020, it was a casualty of the COVID-canceled edition), veteran Spanish director Fernando Trueba’s screen version plays to his own familiar strengths, creating what’s primarily a nostalgic flashback to the author’s boisterous family life in 1970s Medellin. The sharp political divisions and dangerous climate for...
myscience.org
Living Cities: University of Toronto researchers develop framework for green infrastructure
It’s a hot day but the tree canopy above your condo is keeping you cool. You go for a stroll through the forest in the nearby public park. It rained last night and water is draining into the soil and wetlands around you instead of pooling on roads and sidewalks.
myscience.org
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
Comments / 0