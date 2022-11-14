Read full article on original website
COVID’s economic fallout increased risks for poor mental health
Almost one-quarter of Californians reported that they experienced either severe or moderate psychological distress during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That distress was caused in part by the pandemic’s disrupting residents’ ability to pay for basic needs, including child care. A UCLA researcher says pandemic...
Sustaining WindEEE’s excellence entails digital transformation
Our changing climate is affecting the timing, location and might of hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme weather events, and Western University is at the forefront of international research into how to build structures and cities strong enough to withstand the blows. The university’s WindEEE Dome , a vast hexagonal space...
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for the condition, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomised clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to...
ARC centre to solve complex industrial problems through optimisation
Monash University celebrates the launch of an Australian Research Council (ARC) centre aimed at transforming industries through increased uptake of trusted and leading optimisation technologies. Officially launched on 16 November 2022, the new ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Optimisation Technologies, Integrated Methodologies and Applications ( OPTIMA ) is a...
Caring for the homeless in their own environment could prevent deaths
Primary healthcare service outreach (PHSO) interventions, where patients are attended to in their own environment, could be key to improving health in the homeless population, finds a new UCL study. The life expectancy of people experiencing homelessness in the UK is currently 30 years shorter than that of the general...
A suite of government funding in support of McGill research
McGill receives $13.5 million in research funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Research Chairs Program Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment in support of social sciences and humanities research, bioscience infrastructure and the Canada Research Chairs Program. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry made the announcement at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. McGill was awarded 35 Insight Development Grants from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and 11 renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC) from the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP). McGill received $5 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Bioscience Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF). The total investment for McGill research is $13.5 million.
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
E-cigarettes are more effective than nicotine-replacement therapy in helping smokers quit
The latest Cochrane Review finds high certainty evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes are more effective than traditional nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) in helping people quit smoking. Research led by the University of Oxford, and funded by Cancer Research UK , has found the strongest evidence yet that e-cigarettes, also known as ’vapes’,...
University of Luxembourg Master’s Day - Virtual event
Do you have a Bachelor’s degree but do not know which Master to choose to continue your studies? Do you want to reorient yourself? You do not know which career opportunities our different Master programmes offer? Would you like to know more about the courses of a Master programme that interests you?
Genome sequencing could curb hospital infection outbreaks
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria in hospitals could be greatly reduced thanks to research by The University of Queensland and Queensland Health. A team including Dr Patrick Harris Dr Brian Forde from UQ’s Centre for Clinical Research used whole genomic sequencing as a surveillance tool to rapidly identify, track and disrupt the pathogens that cause serious healthcare associated infections (HAI).
All Cardiff University medical students to get Welsh skills
Every second-year medical student will receive compulsory Welsh communication training to give them the skills to treat their Welsh-speaking patients when on placements in hospitals. Sara Vaughan, Welsh Development Manager from the University’s School of Medicine, said: "Treating patients in their first language has been shown to improve patient outcomes...
From Africana development to decarbonization: 34 University of Toronto researchers awarded Canada Research Chairs
Thirty-four scholars at the University of Toronto have been awarded new or renewed Canada Research Chairs in fields ranging from artificial intelligence to health and history. Many of the Canada Research Chairs are working on topics related to complex global challenges - advancing knowledge that will help accelerate the transition to clean energy, for example, achieve more equitable societies or develop new treatments for cancer and other debilitating diseases.
Problem solved in organic chemistry
In chemicals used in agriculture, as well as in pharmaceuticals and a variety of materials, pyridines are often found as so-called functional units which decisively determine the chemical properties of substances. Pyridines belong to the group of ring-shaped carbon-hydrogen (C’H) compounds ("heterocycles"), and they contain a nitrogen atom (N). For chemists, the direct functionalization of the carbon-hydrogen bonds (C’H bonds) of pyridines is a straightforward approach to designing and modifying complex molecules, including in the final stage of the synthesis sequence. This latter means that active ingredients can be chemically modified without having to build them up anew. The functionalization of the pyridine in a certain position in relation to the nitrogen atom - in the difficult-to-access "meta-position" - is extremely challenging and rare. A team of researchers headed by Prof. Armido Studer at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has developed a new strategy for getting various functional groups into the meta-position of pyridines. Their study has now been published in the "Science" journal.
Slow-moving shell of water can make Parkinson’s proteins ’stickier’
Water - which makes up the majority of every cell in the body - plays a key role in how proteins, including those associated with Parkinson’s disease, fold, misfold, or clump together, according to a new study. The failure to look at the whole cellular environment has been limiting...
CRYM protein suppresses overactive thyroid hormones
Thyroid dysfunction has a significant impact on human health and can promote obesity, diabetes and even cancer. In a recent overview study, a MedUni Vienna research team investigated the role played by a specific protein, the thyroid-hormone-binding protein µ-crystallin (CRYM). This has an important damping effect on hyperthyroidism and the diseases associated with it. The results were published in the respected journal "Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism".
Students win gold for a design that turns a pollutant into a soil nutrient
A team from Bath has won a gold medal in the prestigious iGEM competition for developing a bacterial variant that closes the loop on human phosphate use. A team of students from the University of Bath has won a gold medal in the iGEM competition - the prestigious international event that rewards teams for their smart use of synthetic biology to tackle complex, everyday issues facing the world.
Urine reveals our eating habits
We already know that a urine test can establish whether someone has an infection of the urinary tract or has taken illegal drugs. But there are lots more traces to be found in urine - if you know how to read them. Developing and refining techniques to get pointers to a person’s eating habits or to harmful substances in their urine is one of the pet projects being pursued by food chemist Prof. Hans-Ulrich Humpf and his working group at the University of Münster. "Innumerable metabolic products can be found in urine which tell us something about a person’s environment," says colleague Dr. Benedikt Cramer, "for example, whether they are exposed to noxious substances such as mycotoxins, i.e. the toxins found in fungi."
’The Programming Café saves me hours, or even days, being stuck’
Researchers give insights in why they join the Programming Café of RDM Support. The Programming Café is held every last Wednesday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. at Utrecht Science Park. During this informal meet-up, researchers - both students and employees - come together to learn more about coding and programming. Researchers Pauline, Sophie, Femke and Jan tell you why they join the Programming Café.
Orientation PANORAMA Launch of the 1st immersion actions ’Teste ton Sup’ 2022-2023 in the framework of PANORAMA!
This new school year is already shaping up to be more intense with twice as many immersions as last year! In 2021-2022, the 7 immersions organized on different campuses of Aix-Marseille Université allowed 192 high school students from 8 high schools to participate. A first immersion is scheduled for...
$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders
Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.
