WGMD Radio
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
WBOC
Delaware Seeing an Increase in Potbellied Pigs on the Run
DOVER, Del.- Delaware has been seeing an increase in potbellied pigs on the run in residential and rural areas, the state Department of Agriculture said Thursday. The department said these pigs pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases – such as salmonella or even swine flu – that can spread to both people and animals.
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart
Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware, other states reach opioid case settlement with Walmart
Delaware will receive almost $12 million in a multi-billion-dollar opioid settlement with Walmart. Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday Delaware reached the settlement, resolving allegations the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Walmart’s role was the failure to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The...
What level is acceptable? Lead found in water at most Delaware schools
Nearly 150 spigots and faucets at 49 Delaware public schools had lead levels above the new shutoff threshold set by federal environmental regulators, an analysis by WHYY News shows. That new threshold — 7.5 parts per billion — forced the state to order districts to shut off faucets or take...
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks.
WBOC
DSSA Files for Injunction to Stop Delaware’s Buy-Back Program
DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state. According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
The Review
Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware
Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
Cape Gazette
ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger
Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
delawarepublic.org
State and community partners launch Delaware-centric equity database
The United Way of Delaware and Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative join Delaware’s Division of Public Health to launch the Equity Counts Data Center. The data center is on DPH’s My Healthy Community Dashboard and looks to provide timely, quality data about inequities across the state. The data is based on determinants such as education, health, criminal justice, and wealth creation, and can be evaluated at a zip-code level.
delawarepublic.org
Low digit surf tag auction starts next week, 14 plates up for grabs
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control auctions off 14 low digit surf fishing tags starting November 22. The online auction goes until December 9th, and bidders can choose from numbers 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, or eight different “choice” categories, which if won, winners can choose any number between 50 and 9999, as long as the number isn’t already taken.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
