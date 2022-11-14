Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Over 100 attend grief therapy conference
JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 100 West Tennessee counseling professionals got a chance to learn techniques to handle situations that everyone will eventually face. “Things that he had asked early on was that we keep on smiling. So that has been one of the mantras for us is to keep on smiling and to keep living,” said Brandi Wilson, a member of the Positive Living Group Mental Health Advisory Board.
WBBJ
Yearly expenses discussed by Jackson officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city leaders held their monthly budget committee meeting Thursday morning. Discussions included the audit that will be completed at the end of the year, along with the internal audit, as well as checking on the structure of the city funds to have them properly used.
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
Grant money available for entrepreneurs in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple companies are joining forces to offer entrepreneurs interesting opportunities in West Tennessee to grow their business. Heartland Forward is a company located in Arkansas, and their goal is to boost entrepreneurs in the center of the United States. According Heartland Forward, the center region of...
WBBJ
Local nonprofits unite for GivingTuesday on November 29
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local nonprofits are uniting in honor of GivingTuesday on November 29. GivingTuesday is the largest global generosity movement encouraging people to transform their communities through acts of kindness and financial giving. Annually celebrated on the Tuesday immediately following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s an opportunity...
livability.com
Building Community Is a Team Sport in Jackson, Tennessee
City programs bring residents together to create change, revitalize neighborhoods. Friends, family and community — the past few years have reminded us of what is truly important. In Jackson,. , “community” is a call to action. Two recent initiatives from Mayor Scott Conger’s office underscore the importance of connection...
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
WBBJ
Cameron Sexton speaks to Rotary Club in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee politician visited the Jackson Rotary Club as a guest speaker on Wednesday. House Speaker Cameron Sexton spoke about the condition of the state. While sharing some notable statistics and facts, Sexton explained that Tennessee is currently the least taxed state in the union and currently the best economy in the country.
WBBJ
Mrs. Erica Woods
Mrs. Erica Woods was born on May 18, 1978 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 14, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521. Although...
WBBJ
Groups report epidemic of vaping among teens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The age of vaping over the years has been decreasing, and yet the dangers are continuously increasing. “Teen vaping has become an epidemic, truly. We see one in four high school students, sometimes even middle age, middle school aged kids, that have vaping issues,” said Christin Gray, with the Woman’s Clinic and Go Red for the American Heart Association.
WBBJ
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis
Mrs. Betty Lou Davis, 71, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Health Center at Richland Place in Nashville. Services will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 P. M., graveside at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville. (731) 772-1472.
WBBJ
Experts raise awareness for World COPD Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD, is a common disease that is, unfortunately, here to stay. COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. There is no cure, but with proper treatment it can be manageable. The American...
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
Claude Henry Clements
age 64, resident of Oakland and husband of Deborah Lynn Mauldin Clements, departed this life Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Claude was born December 3, 1957 in Clarksdale, MS, the son of Claude and Margaret. He graduated from West Memphis High School in 1975 and attended Arkansas State University.
thunderboltradio.com
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler
Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
WBBJ
Community invited to help gives veterans a merry Christmas
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local community is coming together to give veterans a merry Christmas. The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt is welcoming residents to be part of its Vets Angel Tree Program. The veterans have created a Christmas list, which will be on cards located at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Is UT Martin systemically racist? History professor says yes, hosting Tuesday evening discussion
MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism." He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of...
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
Comments / 0