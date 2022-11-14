Read full article on original website
11-17-22 Thursdays with Tony
07:26 - Ben Sharik from NDSU College Republicans joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to...
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Local agency joins national effort to ensure "food justice" and "culturally appropriate foods"
(Fargo, ND) -- A local government agency focused on building a strong food supply has been chosen to participate in work focused on the same goal at the national level. "Food justice is really a holistic and structural view of the food system that really sees healthy food as a human right, it's a human basic need, and really trying to address any structural barriers to that right," said Public Health Nutritionist Michelle Draxten with Cass Clay Food Partners.
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
Fargo Youth Initiative works to identify concerns and create solutions for local teens
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Youth Initiative continues it's work aimed at improving the lives of young people in the city. "A couple years ago they did a survey that reached over 400 students in the area to hear their concerns about both mental health and about racial equity and so they gathered all that data and they shared it with school leaders, they shared it with the board of public health, Fargo public schools, the city commission, said Staff Liaison Catlyn Christie.
IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD
Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Matt King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
