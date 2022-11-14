ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’

HARRISBURG, PA – In their first Capitol press conference since winning last week’s election, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis on Wednesday reiterated a campaign commitment to building an administration that “looks like Pennsylvania” — pledging to bring the state together and build on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s legacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties

(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data. A previous audit found the township reported incorrect pension data that led to about a $40,000 overpayment in state aid in 2018. However, a similar issue occurred for 2020-22, leading to another about $15,000 overpayment. ...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Shapiro, Davis Discuss Transition, Say Pennsylvania is Well-Positioned for Success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This afternoon, Pennsylvania Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Austin Davis, discussed transition efforts alongside Governor Tom Wolf. Wednesday’s transition announcements come just over a week after Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race by a margin of over 700,000 votes. “The people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after …. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy. Lycoming County teacher...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Advocates rally outside New York capital to push for sentencing reform

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Advocates pushing for sentencing reform gathered outside the capital Wednesday to call on lawmakers to pass three bills introduced in last year's legislative session--the Eliminate Mandatory Minimums Act, the Second Look Act, and the Earned Time Act. And for many, these bills are personal. Michael Capers was incarcerated...
NEW YORK STATE

