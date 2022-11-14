Read full article on original website
Will SC tax rebates be taxable at federal level?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the announcement that the South Carolina Department of Revenue will be issuing rebates to taxpayers, there’s a big question: Will the rebate be considered taxable income at the federal level?. FOX Carolina reached out to the SCDOR for answers. They issued the following...
Officials warn consumers about utility imposter scammers as temperatures drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) and the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) is partnering with South Carolina utilities to warn consumers about utility imposter scams as consumers turn on their heat for the winter on Utility Scam Awareness Day. Officials said consumers...
Order of the Palmetto awarded to steward of ‘racial reconciliation, unity and knowledge’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded to South Carolinians who demonstrate achievement, service and contributions of statewide or national significance. And on Thursday, one Pickens County woman received the honor for being a steward of knowledge by preserving land associated...
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died, according to a statement from the Speaker’s communications director. The announcement comes shortly after Ralston stated earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker of the house due to health challenges. Georgia House Republicans...
