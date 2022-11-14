Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Detectives find ‘love’ written on bullet during murder investigation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Concealment of a Death charges after shooting her boyfriend and leaving him in the house for one day, according to the District Attorney’s office. On Monday, Nov. 14, Natalie Louise Miller, 33, entered a plea...
FOX Carolina
Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend
An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
FOX Carolina
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
FOX Carolina
Police charge groomer caught on video hitting dog in Upstate
Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the history of the Nutcracker.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen at motel in Anderson 2 months ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago. Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find 3 minors who ran away from Upstate group home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the three minors who ran away from a group home on Tuesday night were all found safe. A viewer shared a video of the search team as they moved around the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
FOX Carolina
Three minors missing in Greenville County
Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm is hosting the Yuletide Unicorn Festival this year. Jane Dyer joins us in studio to preview this year's Kringle Holiday Village in Greenville. Dog groomer Cinde Durham appeared in bond court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 after she was caught on camera grabbing a dog by the neck.
FOX Carolina
Rocking out through a diagnosis: an Upstate woman's medical battle
Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Drug bust in Greenville County
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
FOX Carolina
Deputy Aldridge honored, named ‘Deputy of the Year’ almost 5 months after his death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) honored fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday afternoon. Deputy Aldridge was killed on June 21, 2022 when he was responding to a domestic incident in Spartanburg. Sheriff Chuck Wright along Spartanburg County deputies and other law enforcement agencies--South...
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged.
