ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Western NC woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend

An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police charge groomer caught on video hitting dog in Upstate

Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the history of the Nutcracker.
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three minors missing in Greenville County

Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm is hosting the Yuletide Unicorn Festival this year. Jane Dyer joins us in studio to preview this year's Kringle Holiday Village in Greenville. Dog groomer Cinde Durham appeared in bond court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 after she was caught on camera grabbing a dog by the neck.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rocking out through a diagnosis: an Upstate woman's medical battle

Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer...
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 5 hours...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Boxes of food going to people in need

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy