Reuters

Explainer-North Korea is developing ICBMs. What are they?

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea has dramatically ramped up missile tests this year and launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japan's defence minister said was capable of striking the U.S. mainland.
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, Seoul's military said, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that based on its calculations, the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
