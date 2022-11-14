Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 1-year-old killed in alleged murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 1-year-old who was killed in an alleged murder case. They identified the boy as 1-year-old Christen Lovett. The cause of death listed by the coroner was blunt force trauma. This comes two days after 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was...
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside of Highlands bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place more than a year ago outside of a popular bar in the Highlands. Louisville Metro Police said its Homicide Unit arrested Sherman Sherley, 27, on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WLKY.com
FBI investigating after 2021 dash cam shows Hardin County deputies punching man after arrest
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — New dash camera footage shows Hardin County deputies and a Kentucky State trooper punching a handcuffed suspect on the ground. Now, the FBI is investigating for possible civil rights violations. Dash camera video shows the moments Kentucky State Police and Hardin County Sheriff's deputies pulled...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive. They located a man who had been stabbed...
WLKY.com
23-year-old killed in Old Louisville crash identified; suspect heads to court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who died in a fatal crash in Old Louisville last week has been identified by the coroner's office. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, died from blunt force injuries he suffered when a man ran a red light and crashed into several cars. That happened on Nov....
WLKY.com
MISSING: Louisville police looking for 50-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are asking for help finding a 50-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since October. An Operation Return Home was issued Thursday for Tiffiney Smith-Couch. The alert describes as her 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized in alcohol-related crash near Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night near Iroquois Park, according to Louisville Metro Police. Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested and charged with murder, first and fourth degree assault and wanton endangerment in connection with the crash. It happened just before 10:30 p.m....
WLKY.com
Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
WLKY.com
Louisville activists criticize prosecution, sentencing of Black militia group leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville are criticizing the prosecution of a Black militia group leader arrested during protests in Louisville. Last week, John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. He was convicted on weapons charges and assaulting a...
WLKY.com
Georgetown Toyota plant worker dead after accident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — An employee at the Toyota plant in Georgetown was killed in a work accident on Tuesday. The plant sent out a statement saying that the accident occurred around 11 a.m., which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Diego Garcia. Officials at the plant said they are...
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department gets new tool they say will keep Ohio river safer than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has a new tool that leaders believe will keep the waterways safer than ever before. On Thursday WLKY got a first look at LFD's newest rescue boat, during one of the training sessions for one of the three crews that will be manning it.
WLKY.com
Anchal Project, Louisville nonprofit that helps exploited women in India, hosting holiday trunk show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unique, handmade item always makes a special holiday gift, and you can feel good about your purchase when it's from the Anchal Project. Anchal Project is a nonprofit social enterprise founded by a pair of Louisville sisters. The organization provides exploited women in India with...
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
WLKY.com
Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
