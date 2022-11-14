ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon, KY

Comments / 0

 

WLKY.com

Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 1-year-old killed in alleged murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 1-year-old who was killed in an alleged murder case. They identified the boy as 1-year-old Christen Lovett. The cause of death listed by the coroner was blunt force trauma. This comes two days after 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside of Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place more than a year ago outside of a popular bar in the Highlands. Louisville Metro Police said its Homicide Unit arrested Sherman Sherley, 27, on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive. They located a man who had been stabbed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Georgetown Toyota plant worker dead after accident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — An employee at the Toyota plant in Georgetown was killed in a work accident on Tuesday. The plant sent out a statement saying that the accident occurred around 11 a.m., which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Diego Garcia. Officials at the plant said they are...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY

