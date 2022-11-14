ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire

A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
abc17news.com

Drexel man sentenced to 19 years for failed bank robbery, gun charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Drexel man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court today. Jacob Monteer, 30, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. On March 21, Monteer was found guilty of...
DREXEL, MO
kjluradio.com

Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles

A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO

