Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
Johnson County woman, with history of shoplifting, sentenced
A Johnson County judge sentenced Kelli Bauer to 10 months in prison for shoplifting from Sheels in Overland Park.
Plea hearing for former St. Thomas teacher hits roadblock
A former St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher charged with using a hidden camera to record female students, has agreed to a plea deal with the state.
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate double shooting Thursday
Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. Around 10 a.m., authorities were called to the area of 5151 East Red Bridge Road.
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
Man charged in Kansas City, Kan, Halloween shooting hires attorney
Daijon Estell, the man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, Halloween Party appears in court.
Gladstone woman sentenced for trying to hire arsonist to destroy business
Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, Missouri was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City.
Plea hearing scheduled for former Olathe Northwest coach
Former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach Steven Mesa's plea hearing is scheduled for April 2023; court denies removal of GPS device.
Former Kansas City officers get probation after assaulting Black transgender woman
Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers plead guilty to assaulting Breona Hill, a Black transgender woman, during an arrest in 2019.
Second man charged in Merriam stabbing; just sentenced in Missouri shooting
Prosecutors charged a second man, 25-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murray, with murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam.
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Drexel man sentenced to 19 years for failed bank robbery, gun charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Drexel man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court today. Jacob Monteer, 30, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. On March 21, Monteer was found guilty of...
Overland Park police attempting to ID strong-arm robbery suspects
Police said the robbery happened Saturday, Nov. 12, just after 6:40 p.m. near W. 95th Street and Nieman Road.
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for missing 73-year-old Charles Bessenbacher, who is in need of medication.
Independence police end standoff, arrest suspect during traffic stop
Independence police said an hours-long standoff involving a possibly armed suspect and a child has been resolved peacefully after police cleared the scene and arrested the man during a traffic stop.
