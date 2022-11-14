Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA
The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic
On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia: "I don't think fans care where he plays"
Jon Rahm believes Sergio Garcia's legacy on the European Tour "could" be somewhat affected following his move to LIV Golf this year. Garcia, 42, has won 16 times on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) including a sole major title at The Masters in 2017. But after moving...
Golf Digest
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
Golf.com
‘It was the right move’: Inside GOLFTV’s demise and the PGA Tour’s broadcast future
It didn’t take long for the first eyebrow to raise inside PGA Tour headquarters. On the other end of the line, the Tour’s new friends at Discovery were ready to rock the boat. It was December 2019, less than a year into a 12-year, $2 billion streaming rights...
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
Golf Digest
How to cheat at golf
Master criminal Willie Sutton said it best when asked why he robbed so many banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Shaving shots on the golf course has the same obvious, irresistible allure for some players. You probably know a golfer who would foot-wedge a ball if it meant winning the fourth flight of a charity best ball.
theScore
Henderson dealing with back injury, aims to play in Tour Championship
Brooke Henderson announced Tuesday that she is currently dealing with an upper-back injury but still hopes to play in the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship this week in Florida. "After withdrawing from last week's event due to an injury in my upper back, it was recommended that I rest...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour make fresh dig at Mickelson as they attempt to keep stars of tomorrow
You might have missed this, but there was a not-so-subtle dig by the PGA Tour towards LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on Monday. In case you haven't heard, the PGA Tour have taken further steps to try and keep the stars of the future from joining the LIV Golf League by announcing that college golfers can earn cards before turning pro.
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
Golf Digest
What would you shoot if a tour player hit all of your drives?
Joel Dahmen and I had known each other for only a few minutes, and he could already smell fear. It was just after dawn in the Arizona desert, and the PGA Tour veteran and I were standing back-to-back for a photo before teeing off on video. “I can feel Sam’s...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
Comments / 0