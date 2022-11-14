ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black America And Diabetes By The Numbers

By Bilal G. Morris
Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic health conditions in America. But how does diabetes affect people in this country?

In a black family, it can sometimes be hard to talk about health. Whether it’s because of fear that a doctor may take advantage of you, mistrust in the healthcare system as a whole, or a lack of money and resources, Black people in America tend to get left behind when it comes to providing information and treatment for many chronic health conditions that plague our communities. One of those conditions is Diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2019, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% of the population, had diabetes. Nearly 1.9 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents and Of the 37.3 million adults with diabetes, 8.5 million were undiagnosed. Sadly the number of new diabetics grows every year. The ADA estimates that 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.

But for Black people, the numbers are even more discouraging. According to HHS, in 2018, Black people were twice as likely as whites to die from diabetes. Black adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes by a physician. HHS also found that in 2017, Black people were 3.2 times more likely to be diagnosed with end-stage renal disease as compared to whites and 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized for lower limb amputations.

So how can Black families combat the negative effects of Diabetes? It starts with information and trust in your health providers.

According to the CDC, diabetes is a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. Your body breaks down most of the food you eat into sugar (glucose) and releases it into your bloodstream. When your blood sugar goes up, it signals your pancreas to release insulin. Insulin acts like a key to let the blood sugar into your body’s cells for use as energy. Over time it can cause serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.

There is no cure for diabetes, but making sure you maintain a healthy weight, eat healthy food, and stay active can all go a long way. The CDC also recommends that you:

  • Take medicine as prescribed.
  • Get self-management education and support.
  • Make and keep health care appointments.

Related
Health Digest

Can An Insulin Pill Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes?

There are different types of diabetes. The three main types are Type 1, Type 2, and gestational which is having diabetes while pregnant, according to Diabetes UK. Among the two main types of diabetes, Type 1 is far less common than Type 2, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). In general, diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when insulin production or usage is affected. Insulin is an essential hormone, which helps turn food into energy and control blood sugar levels made by your pancreas, explains the Cleveland Clinic.
popularposting.com

What is the normal blood glucose level I should target?

Your blood contains sugar, often known as blood glucose. It comes from the food you consume; the main sources of blood glucose are foods high in carbohydrates like bread, pasta, and fruit. The cells in our body depend on glucose for energy. The body’s command center, the brain, uses nearly half of all its energy from glucose.
Medical News Today

Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?

Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A​ phase 3 clinical trial...
MedicalXpress

Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds

A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
MedicalXpress

New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes

A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
scitechdaily.com

Japanese Researchers Discover New Insights Into the Mechanisms Causing Diabetes

Scientists identify T-cadherin as a factor that feeds back a lack of insulin to pancreatic β cells and induces their proliferation, with the potential for treating diabetes. Wake up pancreas, it’s time for work! Researchers led by Osaka University in Japan have now identified a mechanism by which a lack of insulin may be reported back to the pancreatic cells that produce insulin. This discovery presents a potential new therapeutic target for diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com

The Benefits and Risks of Avocados for People with Diabetes

Avocados are low in carbohydrates, which means they have little effect on blood sugar levels. A recent study published in Nutrition Journal evaluated the effects of adding half an avocado to the standard lunch of healthy, overweight people. They discovered that avocados do not significantly impact blood sugar levels. Part...
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes

Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight

A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?

There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
TIME

What to Know About Diabetes and the Risk of Silent Heart Attacks

At first it seemed like a routine call—something the paramedics had dealt with countless times before. A man in his mid-50s was having a heart attack, and his physician had called for emergency support. But when the paramedics arrived, the physician pulled them aside and told them something peculiar: the man had no cardiovascular symptoms whatsoever.
Medical News Today

Macrovascular complications of diabetes

Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
cohaitungchi.com

The 3 P’s of Diabetes Explained

Are you familiar with the three p’s of diabetes? If not, recognizing these three common symptoms can help you detect if you have high blood glucose levels. High blood glucose levels indicate diabetes or prediabetes, and spotting it early can prevent complications or reduce your risk of developing the full-blown condition.
TIME

How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk

After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
cohaitungchi.com

Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?

Alcoholism and diabetes sort 2 is usually a very harmful mixture. Alcoholism and heavy consuming may cause sort 2 diabetes. Moreover, for individuals who have already got both sort of diabetes—sort 1 or sort 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the illness. This take a look at the combo of alcohol and diabetes is designed to extend understanding of alcohol’s impact on diabetes as a way to inform life-style selections.
