ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CFP-chasing TCU in B12 title game, K-State could join Frogs

Some things to watch during Week 12 in the Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 4 TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at Baylor (6-4, 4-3) While the Horned Frogs have already clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, they have to keep winning to be part of the four-team College Football Playoff. For defending league champion Baylor to get back in the title game, the Bears have to beat TCU and Texas, plus have both No. 19 Kansas State and No. 24 Oklahoma State lose their last two games. TCU upset Baylor last season, with linebacker Shadrach Banks’ last-minute interception sealing a 30-28 win at home the week after coach Gary Patterson’s abrupt departure from the Frogs. The last time TCU was this close to the playoff, in 2014, its only loss was 61-58 at Baylor.
KANSAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Corning volleyball primed for State Final Four

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The dream season marches on. Corning volleyball, making their first trip to the New York State Final Four since 2016, will get another chance at history this weekend in Glens Falls. The Hawks (15-4) open in Class AA pool play and will face Section II’s Shenendehowa Saturday at 8:30 am. The […]
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy