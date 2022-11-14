Some things to watch during Week 12 in the Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 4 TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at Baylor (6-4, 4-3) While the Horned Frogs have already clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, they have to keep winning to be part of the four-team College Football Playoff. For defending league champion Baylor to get back in the title game, the Bears have to beat TCU and Texas, plus have both No. 19 Kansas State and No. 24 Oklahoma State lose their last two games. TCU upset Baylor last season, with linebacker Shadrach Banks’ last-minute interception sealing a 30-28 win at home the week after coach Gary Patterson’s abrupt departure from the Frogs. The last time TCU was this close to the playoff, in 2014, its only loss was 61-58 at Baylor.

