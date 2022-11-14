Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs on Djokovic's Australian Open ban being rescinded: "Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!"
Novak Djokovic will play at the 2023 Australian Open as his visa was reinstated this week and Rennae Stubbs is happy about it. The former player who is from Australia is happy about the decision because she wants to see tennis succeed. The situation in Australia earlier this year is still puzzling with Djokovic deported at the end of it. This year hopefully will see everything go smoothly as Stubbs wrote on Twitter:
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
tennisuptodate.com
“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win
Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime keeps his semi-final hopes alive at ATP Finals beating Nadal
The second match looked far better for Auger-Aliassime who proved better than Nadal 6-3 6-4 keeping his semi-final chances alive. For Nadal, this defeat means he's out of the running and it also means that Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one player in the world. It was another poor match from Nadal who started off really well. He had early break points but failed to use any of his four break points.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic books ATP Finals semi-final after smashing Rublev
Many thought this match would be quite competitive but it really wasn't as Djokovic waited patiently for his chance and once it came it was over 6-4 6-1. The match itself was supposed to be a close one because Rublev shined really strongly in his first match against Medvedev. The Serbian was pretty good against Tsitsipas but he brought some fire to this one. It wasn't that exciting to start with both playing rather well.
tennisuptodate.com
Jimmy Connors on Gauff and Pegula's poor display at WTA Finals: "If you are tired don't play"
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula produced very lacklustre efforts at the WTA Finals with both citing fatigue as a cause. To be fair Gauff and Pegula had a long season and they both played singles and doubles which certainly did not help their fatigue but sharp-tongued Jimmy Connors did not shy away when discussing it. The American legend who has a reputation of a player that never gave up and tried as hard as anybody ever (according to McEnroe), said they could have just not played if they were tired:
tennisuptodate.com
Billie Jean King Cup Finals makes prize money equivalent to Davis Cup in superb effort in ensuring equality
The Billie Jean King Cup hands out an equal amount of prize money for the first time in an effort to bridge the pay gap. The pay gap in sports is very glaring and has always been across the board. There are many reasons for that but in recent times, there has been a concentrated effort in sports to reduce the pay gap with tennis doing some great things on that front.
tennisuptodate.com
Badosa receives well wishes from Swiatek, Gauff and other top WTA stars on 25th birthday
Paula Badosa turned 25 recently and she got many congratulatory messages from colleagues including Gauff and Swiatek. Paula Badosa turned 25 recently taking to social media to thank everybody for the great wishes they sent her. Her season ended after the Guadalajara Open as she opted against playing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a vacation instead of that.
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick on Djokovic: "I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak is the best player in the world"
Despite not finishing the year as the top player in the world, Djokovic is still going to finish it on a high note with some good performances at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is still in contention to win the event as he plays Andrey Rublev today. Djokovic is still widely considered the best player in the world and Roddick agrees with that. Talking to the Tennis Channel, Roddick said:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic becomes first male player with 60 career wins over top three players
Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to have 60 career wins over players ranked inside the top three of the rankings at the moment of victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas became part of tennis history but not in the way he hopes to become. As number three in the world, his defeat gave Djokovic 60 career wins over players ranked in the top three at the moment of victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Top five players who upset the script this season on WTA Tour including Harmony Tan, Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina
A couple of players did not care about anything this year on the WTA Tour doing their own thing and messing up the script of the season. As with any tennis season, this too had a fairly solid script as to how it was supposed to go. Many thought they knew how things would this year but these players completely spoiled all of it. We begin with Harmony Tan who made herself quite infamous with the win over Serena Williams and her Wimbledon doubles fiasco.
tennisuptodate.com
"Didn’t even had an idea or something in my head before, just came natural" - Rublev on anti-war message after Medvedev win
Andrey Rublev once again made an anti-war stance publicly by writing 'Peace' three times on the camera after his win over Medvedev. The gesture went viral on the internet viewed all around the world and that is the whole point of making such a public stance, the impact of it. Rublev has made efforts like this in the past becoming the first Russian player to publicly call for peace back when it all began many months ago.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz confirmed as Year End World No.1, youngest ever after Nadal eliminated
Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one ranked player in the world as Nadal's elimination from the ATP finals ensures it. Carlos Alcaraz wasn't able to take part in the ATP Finals due to an injury but the Spaniard will still finish the year as the best player in the world. There were some small chances for Nadal and Tsitsipas to overtake him but ultimately both of them failed in that regard.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a great way to start off the Australian Open swing" - Emma Raducanu confirms participation at ASB Classic in January, will join Gauff and Fernandez
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has shed some light on her tennis schedule for the 2023 season, announcing that she will be competing at the ASB Classic next year. The Auckland event will be returning to the WTA calendar for the first time since 2020 after a two-year hiatus, due to New Zealand’s closed borders during the Covid pandemic.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League
Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic pleased to survive strong Rublev test to seal semi-final spot in Turin: "I managed to find the right attitude and the right game"
Novak Djokovic was glad to overcome Rublev much easier than anybody including him anticipated beating him in two sets. Djokovic waited patiently for his chance in the opening set to take it 6-4 and then smashed a very erratic Rublev 6-1 in the second set. It was much easier than he thought it would be and speaking after the match he said:
tennisuptodate.com
"To get used to it you need matches" - Turin hard court 'fastest of the year' according to Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev admitted to struggling to get used to the courts in Turin as they are the fastest hard courts of the entire season. Medvedev struggled in his match against Rublev getting outplayed in crucial rallies with Rublev's power being very tricky to handle. He admitted that it takes time to get used to the courts because they are the fastest on the Tour:
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis manage incredible comeback win over Dodig and Krajicek
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were on the ropes but they had a stunning comeback in the final set to win it 3-6 6-4 10-6. It was an elimination match as both teams lost their previous matches making this one essential for both. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were slightly favoured in this one but it was not a good start. They dropped the serve on their first try and Dodig and Krajicek simply cruised to a 6-3 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal equals second worst losing streak ever in his career with Auger-Aliassime loss
Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.
Comments / 0