AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern in Neville Arena on Friday night, and if anybody knows how hyped Texas Southern will be for the game, it's Zep Jasper. The senior guard was a mid-major player at College of Charleston before transferring to Auburn, and during his time with the Cougars, they beat teams like Memphis and Providence and gave others like North Carolina, LSU and Oklahoma State all they could handle.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO