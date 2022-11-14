Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
auburntigers.com
No. 13 Auburn ready for challenge from battle-tested Texas Southern
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern in Neville Arena on Friday night, and if anybody knows how hyped Texas Southern will be for the game, it's Zep Jasper. The senior guard was a mid-major player at College of Charleston before transferring to Auburn, and during his time with the Cougars, they beat teams like Memphis and Providence and gave others like North Carolina, LSU and Oklahoma State all they could handle.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women’s golf alumnus Celeste Troche to be inducted into WGCA Hall of Fame
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's golf alumnus Celeste Troche will be inducted into the WGCA Hall of Fame during their annual induction ceremony on December 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Women's Golf Coaches Association announced on Thursday afternoon. Troche will be inducted alongside Candy Hannemann of Duke University...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Swim and Dive score big on Day 1 of UGA Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – An exciting day of racing left Auburn Swim and Dive with an impressive point total after day one of the UGA Invitational. The Women hold the top spot after the first day of action while the Men secured second, only a handful of points behind Florida.
auburntigers.com
Leroy Burrell: Auburn track & field offers 'a world of opportunity'
AUBURN, Ala. – His tenure as the World's Fastest Human nearing its end, Leroy Burrell planned to run to a new career practicing law. But with a young son at home and another on the way, the Olympic gold medalist had second thoughts about spending three years in law school then working his way up in a new profession.
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Tigers host Bridgewater, No. 7 Oklahoma State in fall finale
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team will close out the fall portion of the schedule this week, hosting Bridgewater and No. 7 Oklahoma State at the Auburn University Equestrian Center, Nov. 17-18. The Tigers will take on Bridgewater on Thursday in a Jumping Seat-only contest starting at 11 a.m. CT. Bridgewater and Oklahoma State will follow at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn and the Cowgirls will face off in a full meet on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. CT. Admission is free for both days.
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Auburn Jumping Seat tops Bridgewater, 6-2
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team hosted Bridgewater Thursday and topped the Eagles, 6-2, in a Jumping Seat only contest at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. "The team rode well today, and it was great to see others perform well for us in competition," head coach...
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Western Kentucky
AUBURN, Ala. – Carnell Williams still remembers his Senior Day and running out of the tunnel one last time at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's special. For this group on Saturday, it will be extra special because of everything they have been through together. Western Kentucky. Nov. 19, 2022. 3 p.m....
auburntigers.com
Auburn Swim and Dive eyes strong showing at UGA Invite
AUBURN, Ala. - After a dominating win against LSU for both the men and women, Auburn Swim and Dive is headed to Athens for the UGA Invitational where they'll meet Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and the host Bulldogs. The Tigers, led by head coach Ryan Wochomurka, put up some...
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Walton Ashwander
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Hartselle, Alabama, Walton Ashwander spent four seasons on...
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Q&A: Johni Broome
AUBURN, Ala. – Of the four newcomers, Johni Broome is the only one with college basketball experience. Broome played at Morehead State last year where he led the team with 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He also set the program's single season blocked shot record with 131, earning OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
auburntigers.com
Five Tigers tabbed College Sports Communicators Academic All-District
AUBURN, Ala. — Five members of the Auburn soccer team have been awarded College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, each earning bids to the succeeding Academic All-America ballot. Repping the Orange & Blue on this year's list are M.E. Craven, Anna Haddock, Maddie Prohaska, Hannah Waesch and Hailey Whitaker.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women welcome Georgia Tech Wednesday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball continues its season-opening home stand Wednesday night as Georgia Tech makes the short trip from Atlanta to take on the Tigers at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers (2-0) are coming off a pair of wins over Sam...
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Spotlight: Axe Milanowski
As Auburn softball continues to roll through the fall semester, a group of fresh faces are poised to make and instant impact and continue to take the program to the next level. Throughout the fall, we'll introduce the new members of Auburn softball as they prepare to put the Southeastern Conference and country on notice.
auburntigers.com
Broome's double-double leads No. 13 Auburn past Winthrop 89-65
AUBURN, Ala. – One of the deepest teams in college basketball just got deeper. With 11 Tigers scoring and playing at least 10 minutes, No. 13 Auburn won its 41st consecutive non-conference home game, beating Winthrop 89-65 Tuesday at Neville Arena. "Shows you our depth and our balance," Pearl...
auburntigers.com
Wochomurka lands 20 dynamic student-athletes in Swim & Dive signing class
AUBURN, Ala. – Head coach Ryan Wochomurka has landed yet another influential recruiting class in his second year at the helm of the Auburn Swimming and Diving program. The 2022 class features 18 swimmers and two divers. "We are excited to welcome this incredibly talented group of young people...
