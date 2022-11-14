Read full article on original website
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
Chanté Moore Marries Stephen Hill In An Intimate Beachfront Ceremony
R&B singer Chanté Moore and former BET executive Stephen Hill officially wed on Saturday (Oct. 22). “We are married and we were surrounded (literally) by love, friends and family while it happened. More later. Not now. Still being about it. #LoveWins #Stēphante #LeaningIn,” wrote Hill, 60, under a photo of his blushing bride. More from VIBE.comViacom Moves To Dismiss Ex-BET Exec's "Shotgun Pleading" In Discrimination LawsuitGreen With Envy: BET's Stephen G. Hill Admits Jealousy Of 'Empire'Red Carpet Recap: BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 [Photos] He added, “I was supposed to post yesterday…at the same time as this beauty right here....
The Beef Continues: NeNe Leakes Spills The Tea On Not Being Invited to BravoCon, ‘It Has Been Crickets’
The beef between NeNe Leakes, Bravo, the producers behind RHOA, and Andy Cohen is still unfinished. We reported earlier this year that NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of “racism and creating a hostile work environment.”
Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity
Marlo Hampton is keeping it real. This time, by saying that her newfound foe, Kandi Burruss, is the thirstiest Bravolebrirty out there. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after the rocky season both these Georgia peaches had. From below-the-belt arguments to insane accusations, the once-former besties, are no longer seeing eye to eye. […] The post Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
TMZ.com
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown's Former Georgia Home Up For Sale
Fans of R&B and soul music could be livin' it up in a pretty monumental home ... if, of course, you can cough up a ton of cash for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's former pad. The 8,022-square-foot property is out in Alpharetta, GA ... hitting the market last Thursday...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree
Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
LaTocha Scott’s Soul Train Awards Gown Sets Off Drama With Xscape
The ladies of Xscape took to the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet, but Latocha Scott didn't get the dress memo.
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico
Popular Charlotte braider Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while vacationing in Mexico with her friends and her family is looking for answers after an unbelievable autopsy report.
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
