AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team will close out the fall portion of the schedule this week, hosting Bridgewater and No. 7 Oklahoma State at the Auburn University Equestrian Center, Nov. 17-18. The Tigers will take on Bridgewater on Thursday in a Jumping Seat-only contest starting at 11 a.m. CT. Bridgewater and Oklahoma State will follow at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn and the Cowgirls will face off in a full meet on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. CT. Admission is free for both days.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO